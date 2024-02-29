Ros from Blackpink attends the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show in two chic looks | Fashion trends





One half of K-Pop girl group Blackpink brought impeccable glamor and her superstar energy to day two of Paris Fashion Week. While Jisoo attended the Dior Fall/Winter 2024-25 show, Ros arrived at Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 show in Paris looking absolutely sensational. The show was filled with sheer pieces – aka “naked dresses” – from the runway to the star-studded front row. And Ros (born Roseanne Park) was one of those celebrities. The YSL brand ambassador wore a sheer brown ruffled dress. Blackpink's Ros attends the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show in Paris. (Instagram) Ros at the Saint Laurent show for Paris Fashion Week 2024-25 Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Ros sat front row at the YSL Fall 2024 show, presented by Belgian-Italian creative director and fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello. During the showcase, the K-pop star sat next to fellow fashion icons and models Kate Moss and Lily Collins. She chose a distinctly different look for her appearance at the Saint Laurent show: an elegant, sheer, ruffled brown dress complementing her blonde hair and minimal accessories. Scroll down to read our detailed breakdown of Ros' evening dress look. Ros' tiered brown dress features a round neckline, long sleeves, a ruffled top with an asymmetrical hem, a front slit exposing her toned stomach, a flowy mid-rise skirt with a pleated ruffle hem and a length close to the ground. The singer wore a black triangle bikini top and matching bottoms with high-cut cutouts under the sheer dress to complete her outfit for the YSL showcase. Ros completed the dress with all-black accessories and a single piece of gold jewelry. She opted for black square sunglasses, black pointed heels, a black quilted handbag with a gold chain strap and a statement gold ring. Finally, a rosy red blush, delicate pink matte lipstick and loose center-parted platinum blonde hair, slicked back behind her ears, completed the glamorous choices. Ros attends YSL after-party in a classic black suit After winning hearts with her sheer dress, Ros attended the YSL after-party in a classic black suit. The K-Pop star wore a black velvet suit featuring a velvet blazer with notch lapels, long sleeves, a single chest pocket and an open front. She complemented the jacket with matching high-waisted velvet pants featuring a fit and flare silhouette. A black silk satin button-down shirt, a white and black silk pocket square arranged in the shape of a flower, gold rings, a black YSL mini bag with gold chain straps and black pointy pumps with rounded high heels. of the after-party look. Finally, Ros styled the ensemble with center-parted loose locks, a glossy pink lip shade, blush on the cheekbones, black manicured nails, and feathered brows. Meanwhile, fellow Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie could also make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, as both stars are ambassadors for different French fashion houses. Jennie works with Chanel, while Lisa is with Céline.

