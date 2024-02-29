Fashion
The Oxford Fashion Gala is back!
You heard it here the first time! After a sold-out 2023 show, the Oxford Fashion Gala is back in 2024, so mark the date in your diary (W3 TT24!), because after speaking to OFG President David Akanji and Creative Director Zaira Christa, they were convinced that it would not be one to miss.
In case you haven't heard, the Oxford Fashion Gala is an annual fashion showcase, celebrating the creativity and fashion design so often overlooked in Oxford, which this year centers around the theme A journey uphill. This year, Gala is supporting Oxford Mutual Aid, a not-for-profit company working to reduce homelessness in Oxford. To give our readers an exclusive insight (!), Cherwell spoke to the team themselves to find out their vision for the next OFG, and we can assure you that they did not disappoint!
It seems we were in good hands, with the multi-talented President of the OFG himself – David Akinja – a second year doctor at Oriel, who explored his motivations for applying for the position drawing on his experience taking a foundation course at UAL, where he focused his major final project on the evolution of the black fashion scene in the UK and its impact on current trends. David is intrigued by fashion, being in at the forefront of [his] creative endeavors as an extension of sculpture and 3D art, and is excited to share this creativity through his presidency!
The brilliant Zaira Christa, a second-year music student at Somerville and creative director of OFG, described her motivations as being based on bringing her own experience in the fashion industry to Oxford, being her eponymous brand. Zaira Christawhich was launched in September 2022 and first showed during London Fashion Week 2023.
The theme “A Voyage in Ascent” is adapted from the Issey Miyakes SS22 collection. A journey downhill. This collection is the representation of a journey into the abyss, where the looks play with fluid, dynamic and light fabrics, combined with flowing curves, shiny textures and intense colors to represent a progression towards the depths of the sea, from the silence and peace that comes with entering the water, to discovering new creatures and new sensations along the journey. The team explored their fascination with this collection and its subsequent adaptation with their initial attraction to celestial ideas and the striking contrast of these with the depths and the darkness. David said Cherwell that after further research I came across the Miyakes SS22 collection which made me think it would be a nice spin to put on top instead of going all the way down let's take that and spin it and bring it all up to the top. The OFG team would like to giving designers plenty of room to take the theme and push it in any direction so that it becomes a more celebratory event where designers have their own creative vision and are free to explore any avenue. Contrast seems to be something the team is excited to work with, as Zaira explores the development of her original model. lunar eclipse idea, where the guests would dress in black so designers would have the freedom to design in any color, which the teams focused on celestial bodies, and spiritual as well as literal ascension.
The OFG team plans to make celebrating designers and models a priority this year, with the production of a look catalog with each designer's biography, and spaces for them to discuss their ideas and ideas. their thoughts, contextualize the clothes and bring them to life. Zaira emphasizes the emphasis on a space for creative expression with a celebration of fashion and art for designers and guests.
However, the Gala itself is not just about the expression of artistry, as David delves deeper into the focus on sustainability, stating that the teams are committed to align ourselves with ethical and environmentally friendly brands, resolutely orient ourselves[ing] far from retail, despite its potential economic benefits. The team values integrity as a companyand encourages upcycling, emphasizing to designers that you don't need to go out and buy yards and yards of fabric to create a look! The resurrection of clothing is a path that we were really trying to push designers to pursue.
However, perhaps the most exciting part of the Oxford Fashion Gala is that you can get involved! The call for models and designers is now open on their Instagram, @theoxfordfashiongala! No experience required, this is the perfect opportunity to channel your creativity, as a designer or model, as David highlights his desire to reduce industry scrutiny and increase inclusiveness in the event , calling for it's up to everyone to have fun and have fun through fashion.
