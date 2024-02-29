A mother questions the suitability of Target dresses for young girls





Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. A mother's concerns about a dress she found at Target have sparked a widespread debate about the appropriateness of young girls' clothing. On February 25, Meghan Mayer posted a video on TikTok of her shopping from the spring clothing collection at Target. The Detroit-based teacher wondered if she overreacted after being shocked by the style of a dress she found. My oldest daughter and I are at Target and there are some cute spring things, Mayer began. I'm a little more conservative when it comes to my kids' clothes. So maybe I'm exaggerating, but let me know what you think of these dresses. Mayer turns the camera around to reveal a rack full of pink and blue babydoll dresses with a gingham print. At first glance, there doesn't seem to be anything unique about these clothes. However, Mayer then zoomed in to show her viewers the small cutouts on the sides of the clothing. So here's the kids section…for reference, these are kids sizes, the parent proclaimed. Look at those little slits on the sides of these dresses, right at the hips on all of these dresses. Mayer's original thought, before noticing the cutouts, was that the dress would be perfect for her youngest daughter this Easter. And then I see the little slit on the side, she admitted. In his opinion, the open fabric might be appropriate for a 12 year old, but for a six or seven year old the style was not suitable. Like I said, I know I'm a little more conservative. Usually I don't even let my daughters wear bikinis, but maybe I'm exaggerating, I don't know, Mayer admitted. Thoughts? Mayer's video has 1.2 million views and more than 16,100 comments. Fellow parents weighed in to share their opinions. Some agreed with her, while others refuted her thoughts. I completely agree. My daughter is four years old and in a 6/7. Absolutely inappropriate, one mother said, while another wrote: You're not overreacting. You are parenting properly. A third remarked: No, no. There is no reason for these holes to be there. They should have pockets! No holes! I think retailers are trying to make our children mature too quickly. I agree with mom, one woman proclaimed. I don't think they're too revealing, but I think the holes are ugly, another TikTok user argued. A mother who bought the dress for her daughters wrote: Overreaction. Both my girls have blue and white, you can't even say much, it's not that big of a hole. The dresses are so cute. An overreaction, for sure. It's super cute! Now if it was super short or low cut I would 100 percent get where you're coming from, another person noted. The independent has contacted Mayer and Target for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/mom-target-dress-girls-debate-b2504484.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos