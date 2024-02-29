Fashion
The bride's dress is splattered with red paint as she walks down the aisle
The bride's wedding dress was splattered with red paint as she walked down the aisle in a cruel prank orchestrated by the groom's mother.
A Mexican bride's wedding gone wrong has gone viral on platforms including Reddit, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. In a message to Reddit Wedding Shaming Subreddit, one poster wrote about someone from their mother's hometown named Alexandra, who was relentlessly harassed by her current husband's family.
The groom reportedly came from a wealthy family in Ciudad Obregn, Sonora, Mexico, and after learning that he was engaged to a woman who was not from the same background, his family began to pull out all the stops. his power to sabotage the young couple's relationship.
The Reddit poster said Alexandra was a lovely person, wouldn't hurt anyone, and didn't deserve the alleged harassment campaign the groom's parents had launched against her. They wrote that she was trying to hold her head high in the face of gold-digger allegations from her parents, trying to lead with kindness.
However, when the young couple announced their engagement, things took a turn for the worse. According to a now viral X in Spanish thread, The groom's mother, Maupe, faked a heart attack when she heard the news. At the time, Maupe allegedly blamed the couple for his heart problems and told his son that the least he could do would be to cover all of his medical expenses.
The groom's family reportedly continued to be uncompromising and horrible towards the young couple, refusing to attend the wedding. Even though they weren't there for the Feb. 18 nuptials, they made sure to make a scene and try to ruin the couple's big day.
According to the Twitter feed, Alexandra was walking up the church steps with her father when her sparkly wedding dress was splattered with red paint. The crowd reportedly screamed in horror as they quickly turned to look at what had happened, not knowing what had splashed them at that moment. The train of her dress and the steps behind her were stained red.
The family hired someone to throw red paint on the bride's dress right before walking down the aisle, according to the Reddit poster. They added that three men were responsible for ruining the bride's dress; two of them were responsible for throwing two cans of paint at him and the third recorded the incident with his phone.
At first, guests thought the red paint might be blood, the poster continues. [The] The bride said she thought it was water at first, but then she saw everyone's shocked faces and her friends were trying to reassure her by telling her it was water. She was always beautiful.
They added: “She said the worst part was looking at her mother's face because at first she thought she had been physically hurt.
The bride, shaken and disturbed by the paint attack, decided to return home to put on a gold dress and walk down the aisle. Once the couple was finally able to say their vows, they continued to celebrate as they had planned, but the groom's family wasn't done with their alleged sabotage attempts.
The Reddit poster said the family sent an anonymous tip to police saying they could find drugs at the location where the couple was supposed to take their photos. The police showed up and searched the premises, even going so far as to threaten to handcuff the groom. However, no one was arrested and the police left, allowing the couple to continue their celebration.
The harassment unfortunately did not stop there: the groom's family allegedly hid not only his passport but also his visa before his honeymoon and tried to bribe the travel agency to spoil the trip. According to the Reddit poster, the honeymoon went off without a hitch despite the intrusive actions of the groom's family.
The local community in Ciudad Obregn ostracized the groom's family after everything that happened, and their home was reportedly put to the test afterward. They were questioned by their friends and denied everything, but they don't deny that they loved hearing about it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/groom-family-bride-dress-red-paint-prank-b2504478.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The bride's dress is splattered with red paint as she walks down the aisle
- London Stock Exchange owner vows to launch 'aggressive' IPO after 'encouraging' signs of recovery
- CEO Sundar Pichai says Google AI Gemini's response is “unacceptable”
- The latest Middle East: 30,000 people have now been killed in Gaza during the conflict | World news
- Missing 5-year-old boy rescued from Tampa wetlands
- Children 'suffering needlessly': push to vaccinate children as measles cases surge | UK News
- An earthquake shakes the eastern Gulf Concord, California Patch
- News channels are smiling to the bank with Modi-Yogi advertisements. This is the “Modi Ki Guarantee”
- Erdoan marks 27th anniversary of February 28 plot
- Alexander Stubb, Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson have their roots in Estonia A curiosity
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos return to the Vegas chapel where they were married
- Couple of pool records set on the first night of the championships