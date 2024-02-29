The bride's dress is splattered with red paint as she walks down the aisle

Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter.

The bride's wedding dress was splattered with red paint as she walked down the aisle in a cruel prank orchestrated by the groom's mother.

A Mexican bride's wedding gone wrong has gone viral on platforms including Reddit, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. In a message to Reddit Wedding Shaming Subreddit, one poster wrote about someone from their mother's hometown named Alexandra, who was relentlessly harassed by her current husband's family.

The groom reportedly came from a wealthy family in Ciudad Obregn, Sonora, Mexico, and after learning that he was engaged to a woman who was not from the same background, his family began to pull out all the stops. his power to sabotage the young couple's relationship.

The Reddit poster said Alexandra was a lovely person, wouldn't hurt anyone, and didn't deserve the alleged harassment campaign the groom's parents had launched against her. They wrote that she was trying to hold her head high in the face of gold-digger allegations from her parents, trying to lead with kindness.

However, when the young couple announced their engagement, things took a turn for the worse. According to a now viral X in Spanish thread, The groom's mother, Maupe, faked a heart attack when she heard the news. At the time, Maupe allegedly blamed the couple for his heart problems and told his son that the least he could do would be to cover all of his medical expenses.

The groom's family reportedly continued to be uncompromising and horrible towards the young couple, refusing to attend the wedding. Even though they weren't there for the Feb. 18 nuptials, they made sure to make a scene and try to ruin the couple's big day.

According to the Twitter feed, Alexandra was walking up the church steps with her father when her sparkly wedding dress was splattered with red paint. The crowd reportedly screamed in horror as they quickly turned to look at what had happened, not knowing what had splashed them at that moment. The train of her dress and the steps behind her were stained red.

The family hired someone to throw red paint on the bride's dress right before walking down the aisle, according to the Reddit poster. They added that three men were responsible for ruining the bride's dress; two of them were responsible for throwing two cans of paint at him and the third recorded the incident with his phone.

At first, guests thought the red paint might be blood, the poster continues. [The] The bride said she thought it was water at first, but then she saw everyone's shocked faces and her friends were trying to reassure her by telling her it was water. She was always beautiful.

They added: “She said the worst part was looking at her mother's face because at first she thought she had been physically hurt.

The bride, shaken and disturbed by the paint attack, decided to return home to put on a gold dress and walk down the aisle. Once the couple was finally able to say their vows, they continued to celebrate as they had planned, but the groom's family wasn't done with their alleged sabotage attempts.

The Reddit poster said the family sent an anonymous tip to police saying they could find drugs at the location where the couple was supposed to take their photos. The police showed up and searched the premises, even going so far as to threaten to handcuff the groom. However, no one was arrested and the police left, allowing the couple to continue their celebration.

The harassment unfortunately did not stop there: the groom's family allegedly hid not only his passport but also his visa before his honeymoon and tried to bribe the travel agency to spoil the trip. According to the Reddit poster, the honeymoon went off without a hitch despite the intrusive actions of the groom's family.

The local community in Ciudad Obregn ostracized the groom's family after everything that happened, and their home was reportedly put to the test afterward. They were questioned by their friends and denied everything, but they don't deny that they loved hearing about it.