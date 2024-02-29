Paris Fashion Week Review: Saint Laurent and Dior

(From left to right: Dior, Saint Laurent, Vaquera):

Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Courtesy of Dior, Saint Laurent, NATALIE IVANOVA /BFA/Vaquera

Anthony Vaccarello's mostly nude collection for Saint Laurent last night was well timed with Sheer: The Diaphanous Creations of Yves Saint Laurent, a new exhibition at the legendary designers' museum, in the elegant mansion that was his fashion house and offices for almost thirty years. It was in the mid-1960s that Saint Laurent presented its black chiffon blouse and its evening dress decorated at the waist with a thick spray of ostrich feathers. To help convey the novelty of their exhibit, the museum included some X-rays of Man Ray.

Vaccarello's clothes were not as diaphanous or, indeed, as varied as those of the masters. Out of 48 catwalk outings, about 38 were variations on the same look: a floaty, clingy pencil skirt over tights (with a modest yoke) and long-sleeved chiffon blouses featuring a pussy bow, bias drape or a bare back. Some styles may have been dresses, but the skinny, see-through look was the same. Other notable clothing items were short coats made of wool, stiff black leather, or caribou feathers, and a few liquid-looking pantsuits.

Saint Laurent

Photo: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Everyone now knows that the point of a multi-million dollar fashion show is not so much to provoke as to further promote the image of a brand. And from that point of view, Vaccarello's show was a spectacular success. The set designers designed two extremely large circles joined together, totaling 1,500 square meters. Then they draped the seven-meter-high walls with more than 1,000 yards of emerald velvet damask virtually identical to the couture salon upholstery from Saint Laurent's era. I once interviewed Catherine Deneuve on one of these green sofas. On Tuesday evening, the actress was sitting, like the rest of us, on one of those sectional sofas that encircle every room. The flooring was plywood covered in a black material to evoke a wet sidewalk and, inevitably, to recall Helmut Newton's nocturnal images of Saint Laurent. The show's press notes did not mention Man Ray, but described the transparent styles as hyper-graphic X-rays.

Saint Laurent

Photo: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Everything is linked today, at least among legacy brands, and it must be done on a large scale (apparently), with a minimum of messaging. Vaccarello usually identifies a key Saint Laurent style, then repeats it and repeats it, making his own contemporary changes. A year ago, it was the broad-shouldered suit; for spring 2024, it was the famous Saint Laurent version of the safari jacket. Last night, Carla Bruni and Eva Herzigova both showed up dressed in khaki jumpsuits, as if ready to carry out a rescue mission. What will they wear to next season's show?

Saint Laurent

Photo: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Real clothes will be present in the showroom, alongside the star models from the parades, and the Saint Laurent company, using hyper X-ray imagery, powdery makeup shades and girls in chic turbans, will create a visual universe in its marketing campaigns. This will have very little to do with reality. Indeed, emerging from the Saint Laurent show box that could probably comfortably hold the original YSL headquarters, the collection seemed as vaporous as a mirage.

And I thought of something Pierre Berge, the co-founder of the house, told me in 2000, when I asked him about their haute couture business. He said, without pity, it's the opposite from a company. Increasingly, what hits a track is the opposite of an idea.

Cowgirl

Photo: NATALIE IVANOVA / BFA.COM/Courtesy of Vaquera

The late writer and critic Joan Acocella once wrote, “Art does not begin by being sacred. It starts with a personal question: an emergency. Bergé and Saint Laurent certainly believed this when they opened their fashion house and Yves released his transgressive designs, which in the 1960s also included the baby-doll dress. The clothes of American designers Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee, of Vaquera, have an undeniable sense of urgency, with their sharp and fun silver prints, their baggy jeans or fitted maxi skirts with wide belts, and their DIY version of transparent tops, draped. black mesh, which will probably hit the mark more with their generation than the Saint Laurents.

Dior

Photo: Courtesy of Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri leads women's design at Dior, which is the equivalent of a supertanker, and while she, too, anchored her spring clothes in the mid-'60s, the era of Marc Bohan, who launched the line From Miss Dior ready-to-wear it was a larger collection for Chiuri, whose shapes and colors can often seem stubbornly formulaic.

The change was evident from the first look: a loose beige pantsuit, possibly in light gabardine, over a white cotton shirt. She followed it up with stunning, timeless coats, including a white trench, mini Mod check suits that refreshed the Bohan-Dior aesthetic, a long white gabardine pantsuit worn with a black turtleneck and beaded fringe dresses silver or gold for parties, as well as long sleeveless knitted dresses trimmed with pearls at the neck and armholes, and worn with sandals.

Dior

Photo: Courtesy of Dior

This change allowed Chiuri to escape Dior's narrow waist silhouette and revisit Bohan, her favorite Dior designer, notably for a hand-drawn print made for Miss Dior in 1967. It originally appeared on a scarf . And although the lettering style seems almost punk, it was designed in the spirit of the mid-60s as a manifesto for change.

As Chiuri said. The most interesting things come from this kind of combination. This helps you renovate the language.