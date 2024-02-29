Fashion
The Perfect Basics That Will Make You Look Like a Fashion Editor
This is it, this is the year we finally perfect our wardrobe. We definitely want to save the hangers for fun trends and bold pops, but first and foremost. We must maintain the most essential basics. Everyday essentials, timeless, elegant and ready for any occasion.
Having an impeccable mix of versatile basics in your wardrobe will solve all your fashion problems. Don't settle for the first plain tee you see. We were exclusively looking for anything but basic base types. Pieces that will make you look like a New York fashion editor! You do not know where to start ? To leave We help! Shop affordable pieces from Amazon and other super chic finds from around the internet below!
Tops
1. Our absolute favorite!It's the one and only. The icon. The essential. A white buttoned shirt! Everyone needs it and thatBig Dart Shirt is our choice. Wear it open or closed!
2. No None!This high collar with short sleevesAnrabess knit top is the perfect replacement for a T-shirt when you want to elevate not only your look but your entire vibe!
3. Leather look!Does it get any cooler than this vegan leather Top of the Banana Republic plant? Run to grab this one while it's on sale!
4. Pretty laundry!With global warming, it can be difficult to stay on top of your style. This high-neck linen-blend tank top from Abercrombie & Fitch is here to help!
5. To a T!Of course, everyone needs a t-shirt to throw on when you're in a hurry or can't be bothered. Make sure you're ready with this oversized GeGekoko's choice!
Dresses
6. Chic and silky!Amazons The Drop is a great brand of high quality basics at fair prices. Thismid-length dress This is something you can wear with sneakers or stilettos!
7. Long and loose!Another choice from the brand, we couldn't miss this oneThe Drop midi t-shirt dress. An exceptionally easy and accomplished type of outfit!
8. Pretty Polo! Thispolo dress lol will suit the mood of most scenarios. Wear it with socks and loafers, platform sneakers, ballet flats or knee-high boots!
9. The new basic!HASWea style like thisRooscier nap dress has undoubtedly become a basic especially for all avant-garde It Girls!
Down
10. Fan favorites! It just wasn't possible to start this section with any other pants than these.Tronjori wide pants. With over 19,000 reviews, you'll love this choice!
11. The black skort!Tennis skirts and shorts are non-negotiable at this time. With its integrated shorts, this lululemon skirt is a comfortable and cute choice that will help you follow this trend!
12. Baby biker!Being casual doesn't have to mean abandoning your style. Focus on your urban style with a pair of these CRZ Yoga Biker Shorts. Wear with one of the button-down shirts or the oversized tee we've listed above!
13. Maxi-Moment!Long skirts are also a must-have item in the fashion world right now. We were personally big fans of it.AFRM x Revolve skirt. So elegant!
Combinations
14. Slim fit!We were all for fitted jumpsuits like this one with long sleeves.DO NOT choose, which has more than 6,000 reviews. Wear it alone or layered with an unbuttoned top or cardigan!
15. Stay comfortable! We want to live where comfort and style meet and thatPrettygarden Jumpsuit is exactly that sweet spot. All you need is a cute pair of shoes to go with it!
16. Darling denim! We recommend adding your favorite belt to the waist of thisFree People – Denim Jumpsuit from Saks Fifth Avenue to truly define your shape!
17. Last but not least!This ribbed knitHappy Sailed Jumpsuit is a dream for loungewear lovers who always want to look sophisticated. The color options are also great!
|
