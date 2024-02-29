Bysandersbrian and Society 16, soon to be booming fashion brands | Culture





Today's fashion space can seem extremely fast-paced. The sheer number of brands and companies popping up every day, coupled with the massive consumption of information consumers receive via the Internet, means they risk missing out on a lot. It's impossible to cover every new thing that's happening, so here I'm going to talk about two new and unique brands that are poised to blow up and change the fashion industry. PARSANDERSBRIAN Brand based in Los Angeles, PARSANDERSBRIAN, pushes artistic boundaries through designs and avant-garde streetwear fashion. Initially, designer Brian Sanders began designing merchandise for a musician, who then introduced Sanders to a screen printing internship. After honing his design skills, he began designing custom outfits for various musicians such as Kaash Paige, Tay Keith, and Jetsonmade. These opportunities have allowed the brand to evolve into what it is today. This brand reflects themes of individuality and independence and sets itself apart from other emerging brands and designers. Tastefully, Sanders disrupts the status quo, embraces complexity, and encourages everyone to become something greater and reach their full potential. Crafted with luxury in mind, Sanders produces high-quality pieces that attract attention and evoke conversation. Her take on diverse accessories includes unique silhouettes that are thought-provoking and add depth to each piece. He makes a point of using his outlet to highlight women's fashion in the streetwear community. BYSANDERSBRIAN is truly a clothing line hidden in the fashion world. It's safe to say that this brand has the potential to make a big impact over the next few years. The ideas expressed through the wearable artwork he produces prove that this designer is worth keeping a close eye on. BYSANDERSBRIAN and his pieces are a breath of fresh air that will continue to evolve at the same pace as modern fashion and contribute to the expression of many people. Company 16 Company 16 is an online clothing brand started by Omaha native Nick Barajas. The brand uses clean designs to convey various relevant messages to younger generations. Barajas, the mind behind the brand, felt compelled to use his entrepreneurial spirit and love of fashion to create clothing that communicated positivity. The idea of ​​the brand itself is to promote positive messages to the younger and more influenced generation. Barajas believes that finding passion at a young age is of the utmost importance and wants to use his brand as an example for others. As a young adult, he understands the importance of positive messages embedded in his environment. The brand itself advocates the search for inner peace, stating that a healthy lifestyle begins with finding mental and emotional peace. The clothing style that Society 16 focuses on is a mix between graphic streetwear and athleisure. By using effective color combinations and strong branding, the brand is able to tastefully display its messages in a stylish and eye-catching way, always allowing it to be seen. Quality is a top priority with this brand, and for a reasonable price, they have produced some of the most well-fitting, beautiful, and timeless pieces I've seen in a while. As a newly established brand, it quickly managed to gain a strong following in the Omaha and Lincoln areas. Humble beginnings and noble values ​​give the brand a wholesome appeal that most ephemeral brands lack today. There is no doubt that the messages they preach need to be heard. Pairing this with clean, easy-to-wear designs, this brand is one to watch and will no doubt be spreading its positive messages to the masses in no time. [email protected]

