Fashion and history collide: Chingsam owner shares her vintage cheongsam collection with the world | Back stories

On the bustling streets of Pasadena, a new vintage store is bringing the rich tapestry of the city's cultural landscape to life thanks to Xiran Liu. Her new store, Chingsam, specializes in traditional vintage Chinese cheongsams, high-necked, figure-hugging dresses that blend Eastern and Western sensibilities.
Chingsam opened in early February and joined Burlington Arcade's legion of shops and cafes. According to Liu, the store is the first of its kind in the United States.
The store's warm interior resembles a classic fashion salon, with low hanging lamps, an ornate Chinese rug, and walls lined with displays of cheongsams from the 1950s and 1960s. During this period, cheongsam declined in popularity in Mainland China, where the communist regime favored simpler clothing. The epicenter of the cheongsam shifted to Hong Kong, becoming a symbol of elegance and cultural identity among Chinese communities there as well as in Taiwan and the diaspora.
Every cheongsam has a story, Liu explained, which is woven into the tapestry of global Chinese heritage. No two vintage cheongsams are the same, creating a kaleidoscope of dresses in every fabric, print and color imaginable.
Each piece is unique, Liu said, reflecting on the bespoke nature of these garments that adapt to individual sizes and preferences, a rarity in today's world of mass-produced fashion.
His collection, which began as a personal hobby, soon envisioned a larger purpose: sharing these pieces of history with others. Liu's quest for one-of-a-kind vintage cheongsams has taken her across the world, from Taiwan and Hong Kong to the United States, Australia and England.
Nine years ago, Liu emigrated from China to the United States to study fashion design and enrolled at the Savannah College of Art and Design. In school, Liu focused on Chinese-style clothing, immersing herself in the history of traditional Chinese clothing. After graduating, she moved to New York to work in the fashion industry. The cheongsam perfectly combines her love of traditional Chinese clothing and modern fashion.
The decision to open his store in Pasadena was fortuitous. Initially visiting a friend during a trip to Los Angeles, Liu was captivated by the beauty of the city, its historic charm, and the vibrant local market for vintage and cultural items. With its multicultural community and appreciation of diverse cultures, Pasadena seemed like the perfect place to put down roots and share your passion for cheongsams with a wider audience.
This neighborhood is so beautiful and there are so many vintage stores besides the Rose Bowl Flea Market. The weather is so conducive to wearing cheongsams, Liu laughed. It's too cold in New York.
When she saw a storefront for rent in the British-inspired mall with its arched skylights and red phone booth, she knew this was where she was meant to be.
I have wanted to have my own store for a long time. I think all fashion design students do, she said. I didn't know what kind of store, but then I saw this street and it was the perfect choice for a cheongsam store. It gave me the power to make this decision.
Since opening, business has been better than Liu expected, and the store has taken off on Chinese social media, which she uses to advertise, she said. Her customers range from teenagers to retirees, all looking for the perfect cheongsam.