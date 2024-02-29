Fashion and history collide: Chingsam owner shares her vintage cheongsam collection with the world | Back stories





On the bustling streets of Pasadena, a new vintage store is bringing the rich tapestry of the city's cultural landscape to life thanks to Xiran Liu. Her new store, Chingsam, specializes in traditional vintage Chinese cheongsams, high-necked, figure-hugging dresses that blend Eastern and Western sensibilities. Chingsam opened in early February and joined Burlington Arcade's legion of shops and cafes. According to Liu, the store is the first of its kind in the United States. The store's warm interior resembles a classic fashion salon, with low hanging lamps, an ornate Chinese rug, and walls lined with displays of cheongsams from the 1950s and 1960s. During this period, cheongsam declined in popularity in Mainland China, where the communist regime favored simpler clothing. The epicenter of the cheongsam shifted to Hong Kong, becoming a symbol of elegance and cultural identity among Chinese communities there as well as in Taiwan and the diaspora. Every cheongsam has a story, Liu explained, which is woven into the tapestry of global Chinese heritage. No two vintage cheongsams are the same, creating a kaleidoscope of dresses in every fabric, print and color imaginable. Each piece is unique, Liu said, reflecting on the bespoke nature of these garments that adapt to individual sizes and preferences, a rarity in today's world of mass-produced fashion. His collection, which began as a personal hobby, soon envisioned a larger purpose: sharing these pieces of history with others. Liu's quest for one-of-a-kind vintage cheongsams has taken her across the world, from Taiwan and Hong Kong to the United States, Australia and England. Nine years ago, Liu emigrated from China to the United States to study fashion design and enrolled at the Savannah College of Art and Design. In school, Liu focused on Chinese-style clothing, immersing herself in the history of traditional Chinese clothing. After graduating, she moved to New York to work in the fashion industry. The cheongsam perfectly combines her love of traditional Chinese clothing and modern fashion. The decision to open his store in Pasadena was fortuitous. Initially visiting a friend during a trip to Los Angeles, Liu was captivated by the beauty of the city, its historic charm, and the vibrant local market for vintage and cultural items. With its multicultural community and appreciation of diverse cultures, Pasadena seemed like the perfect place to put down roots and share your passion for cheongsams with a wider audience. This neighborhood is so beautiful and there are so many vintage stores besides the Rose Bowl Flea Market. The weather is so conducive to wearing cheongsams, Liu laughed. It's too cold in New York. When she saw a storefront for rent in the British-inspired mall with its arched skylights and red phone booth, she knew this was where she was meant to be. I have wanted to have my own store for a long time. I think all fashion design students do, she said. I didn't know what kind of store, but then I saw this street and it was the perfect choice for a cheongsam store. It gave me the power to make this decision. Since opening, business has been better than Liu expected, and the store has taken off on Chinese social media, which she uses to advertise, she said. Her customers range from teenagers to retirees, all looking for the perfect cheongsam. Chingsam 380 S. Lake Avenue, suite 104, Pasadena 912-308-8684

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pasadenaweekly.com/feature_stories/fashion-and-history-collide-chingsam-owner-shares-her-vintage-cheongsam-collection-with-the-world/article_e355423e-d67f-11ee-b0df-6314e5e8701b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos