



Anthropicsworld leader in virtual fashion try-on technology, announced the launch of Zyler Virtual try-on of men's clothing. Zyler improves the way consumers shop for clothing, providing a realistic virtual try-on experience. The customer uploads a photo of the face, enters a few measurements, then sees themselves on screen wearing the outfit. Zyler's fashion retail partners have seen increased browsing time and higher engagement, among other positive results. Powered by the latest research in Artificial intelligenceZyler creates a realistic virtual representation of the user, allowing them to see how different clothing fits and resembles their unique body shape. Commenting on the launch, Alexandre Bérend, CEO of Anthropics, expressed his excitement about the potential impact of Zyler Virtual Try-On on the men's fashion industry, stating: "We believe Zyler will transform the way men shop for clothes online . By combining advanced artificial intelligence technology with a user-friendly interface, we aim to deliver an unprecedented virtual try-on experience. This innovative solution not only sets retailers apart in a competitive market, but also serves as a valuable tool to boost customer engagementsatisfaction and loyalty. Expanding Zyler Virtual Try-On for menswear from an in-store installation, as, for example, currently used by Larusmiani, an iconic Italian retailer of tailored menswear, to an online offering is a natural move. Zyler is a Powered by AI virtual try-on solution for fashion brands and retailers that allows their customers to try on clothes in a few simple steps. Zyler was created by Anthropics Technology, an AI technology solutions company and global leader in AI wearable software, based in London, UK. . Virtual try-on helps customers discover styles and outfits and is designed to improve shopping experience.

