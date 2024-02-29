



TThe return of bohemianism has recently been launched in fashion. The vintage-inspired hippie style, so popular in the early 2000s, took off Thursday morning during Paris fashion week with the Chlo show. New Chlos creative director Chemena Kamali's first show focused on bohemianism, with floaty blouses, ruffles and neutral colors dominating. Seal the deal? Sienna Miller, the queen of bohemianism sitting in the front row. Chlo has a long history of carefree feminine design that delights bohemian fans. Kamali looked at Karl Lagerfeld's '70s work in this collection, with thigh-high boots, fringe, lots of chiffon ruffles and beige leather. Phoebe Philos and Stella McCartney's designs in the 2000s were also found in high-waisted jeans and market-worthy Portobello blouses. Backstage after the show, after greetings from her young son as well as Jerry Hall and daughter Georgia May Jagger, Kamali explained how Chlo's bohemian look was far from frivolous, it represented freedom for the women. Gaby Aghion [who founded Chlo in the 50s] injecting lightness, she wanted women to be able to move and go to work, she said. And then at the end of the 70s, you had [another] moment of liberation in the evolution of femininity. Kamali started her career at Chlo and is a student of the brand. (The banana keychain attached to the show invitation was a reference to a 2004 Philo collection.) She says a very Chlo characteristic is nostalgia: looking at something that makes you feel something, but then taking the power. today and how we feel as women today. It's arguably the essence of bohemian: a look that digs into styles of the past and delivers the right kind of retro for now. The designer was appointed by Chlo in October, after Gabriela Hearst, the former creative director, presented her latest collection. The decision was hailed as a positive step towards diversity by the industry. It had previously been noted that recent vacancies at the helm of global brands had gone to white men. Kering, the conglomerate that owns brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, has been named as the culprit. After Sen McGirr was named McQueen's creative director in October, replacing Sarah Burton, an image of the conglomerate's six white creative directors began circulating on social media. It would have been especially notable if Chlo had named a man. The brand was created by Aghion in 1952 to advocate simplicity and portability. It remained connected to a feminine aesthetic, but also aware of the real lives of women with a strong heritage of feminine design for women. Lagerfeld is a rare exception in terms of genre. Philo, McCartney, Clare Waight Keller and Martine Sitbon have all designed for the brand. ignore past newsletter promotion Register for Fashion Statement Style, with content: what's really trending this week, a round-up of the best fashion journalism, and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Kamali is a valuable addition to this call. Originally from Düsseldorf, she was part of the Saint Laurent design team and worked under Philo at Chlo in the early 2000s, often considered a golden age for the brand. Kamali will want to create another golden age by connecting with consumers. Chlo is about emotion, feelings and feminine energy, she said backstage. I've always said that I would love to recapture the feelings I felt when I fell in love with Chlo over 20 years ago.

