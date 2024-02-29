Christian Gheorghe creates Resonance as an operating system for fashion

Christian Gheorghe, co-founder and CEO of Resonance. Resonance companies

Why would Christian Gheorghe, a refugee from communist Romania, travel to the United States with nothing, and then go on to create several highly successful enterprise software companies and attempt to transform the notorious low-tech fashion industry?

Gheorghe is the co-founder and CEO who, along with Lawrence Lenihan, president and co-founder, launched Resonance Companies decided in 2015 to reinvent the $1.7 trillion fashion industry to make it more efficient, more sustainable and, ultimately, more designer-driven.

Resonance came about because Lenihan tapped Gheorghe to help modernize an outdated fashion business model. Lenihan was the founder and CEO of FirstMark Capital, where he was an early investor in technology companies like Shopify and Pinterest, as well as fashion brands like Tommy John.

Although the two men had known each other for some time, Gheorghe initially wondered how his computer science background could help him. What does fashion have to do with technology and software, you're talking about an industry that hasn't really changed since the invention of the Civil War ruler?, says Gheorghe.

According to Gheorghe, clothes are made in much the same way as they always have been, that is, using patterns on paper and cutting out fabric, making decisions about what the People will wear it a year in advance and storing them in storage units. create an inventory.

As a result, fashion production is wasteful and sometimes comes from a questionable supply chain, manufactured with low-paid and underage workers in order to keep costs low. Gheorghe and Lenihan wanted to change this paradigm. And it turns out it has everything to do with technology, says Georghe.

To transform the industry through technology, Gheorghe decided to reverse engineer a shirt, making decisions about color and cut, where the dyes came from, how the buttons were made until that every aspect of the shirt and its design, manufacturing and distribution process are mapped. The process was then transformed into a software platform to automate almost every aspect of the process except creative. Gheorge always keeps this shirt in his office.

My epiphany [about the fashion business] it’s that there is this lack of empathy for the creator. Creation is a question of passion. He lost his soul. It's all about manufacturing in China, cheap outsourcing and waste. You learn that you have very antiquated systems and disjointed silos. Nothing is really unified in a meaningful way to enable a lasting and valuable outcome, Gheorghe explains.

From the beginning, I knew I had to create a learning platform, not a feature platform. I needed to build something based on machine learning that allows us to understand every variable that affects the garment, explains Gheorghe.

With the Resonance platform, designers can now bring their designs to life with minimal investment, fast turnaround times, little to no waste to better serve their customers with eco-friendly and unique clothing.

Today, New York-based Resonance has approximately 200 employees serving more than 30 growing fashion brands including Rebecca Minkoff, THE KIT, Tucker, JCRT, ATDM, Laura Garcia, BruceGlen, MaisonPrivee and Lola Faturoti Loves .

The co-founders of JCRTJeffrey Costello and Robert Tagliapietra, who founded their lumberjack plaid shirt and direct-to-consumer business favored by celebrities and artists in 2016, provided this joint comment on Resonance:

The biggest change for us has been the ability to create without limits. We no longer worry about the economic constraints typical of traditional sourcing, such as minimums or even just the desire to produce as many colors when working with traditional factories. All while being made to order sustainably, which has proven to be very important to our customers.

The company has raised some $30 million in funding so far, according to CB Insights, although details are not available. Resonance is part of a growing fashion technology industry. For example, the fashion design software market was estimated to be worth $744 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2030 according to Insight Partners and includes companies like ShipMonk, Pact, and Copia. Although none provide an end-to-end design for manufacturing a platform like Resonance, according to Gheorghe.

Resonance is the culmination of a lot of things I've done. And, in many ways, a lot of the things I've always wanted to do and had to go through, like the different trips to different countries and businesses that I've built with successes and failures as a teacher, says Christian Gheorghe. .

Gheorghe's journey to becoming a software engineer, venture capitalist, and fashion industry transformer began in Romania under a repressive totalitarian regime. Money was always tight, so to make ends meet he sold record albums and western jeans on the black market.

In his quest for freedom, he decided to leave Romania while he was a computer science student. I decided to flee the country when I was young, while in college, full of dreams of writing software and achieving freedom. I achieved this while the Berlin Wall was falling in 89, says Gheorghe.

He endured the refugee camps until he was able to get tickets to New York's JFK US airport with $26 in his pocket. He had a master's degree in computer science, but the only legal job he could get was as a limousine driver, which he did for a year until a chance encounter with a client changed the course of his career. life.

I wanted to learn the language. I wanted to write software. It was my passion. In '97, someone asked me: Why do I have programming books on my chair in the car. And it turns out that this gentleman had a very primitive sort of service bureau for cable companies, Gheorghe said.

This person would hire Gheorghe for a job creating a database, which would then lead to a series of ventures in database and software development that would make him both successful and wealthy along the way. I've always been attracted to what I call building something from nothing, I'm not very good at big established companies where you're in the office of 9,000 people, says Gheorghe.

He would meet his current co-founder, Lawrence Lenihan, when he sold a company to him. This company was later purchased by software giant SAP for $500 million. Gheorghe would spend the next two years at SAP as CTO of their applications group before reuniting with Lenihan to start Resonance in 2015.

In many ways, Resonance returns Gheorghe to his original dreams of freedom and creative expression in Romania.

It’s been quite a journey since my days of dreaming as a young student. I think most of the creators we work with are looking for freedom, freedom to create, and I think the industry has really done the opposite. I believe you can do good and do well. It is a very profitable business for the brands and for Resonance, concludes Gheorghe.