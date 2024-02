Sydney Watters wore a dress designed by her mother for her flower-filled wedding in Mexico City

“As soon as I saw the lace, the Watters team and I immediately started designing my look,” Sydney says. I always joke that I've tried on more wedding dresses than anyone else in the world, because I try on most of the samples during the design process, and I was sure to include all the elements I always had dream. Now that it was my turn to be the bride, I knew exactly what she wanted. Dreamy elements included a classic high neckline, custom beading handmade by expert artists in India, dozens of lace-covered buttons, a dramatic power shoulder, knuckle-skimming sleeves for a touch of casualness, and a veil in matching custom Spanish netting, made by long-time friend and sail designer, Toni Federici. I always loved the drama of netting on tulle, Sydney shares. For accessories, the Of Rare Origin team created pieces for the bride's earrings, bridesmaids' earrings, mother of the bride's statement ring, earrings, the groom's buttonhole and cufflinks and the father of the bride's buttonhole. The pieces were all from the Aviary collection, which related to the fact that the bride's family has always been called the Three Little Birds. Sydney incorporated green instead of something blue with sparkly Amina Muaddi heels, then an Olympia Le-Tan spicy margarita book clutch as a finishing touch. Sydney and Nick were married on January 20, 2024 in Mexico City, at the General Prim, a mansion located in the heart of the Colonia Jurez neighborhood. Having worked with wedding industry professionals throughout her career, Sydney was in a unique position when it came to selecting which vendors to entrust with her vision. Renee and Pamela Strauss of Wedaways, longtime friends and travel experts, were the ones who suggested Mexico City and after their first trip to visit the place, they fell in love. The couple chose Events of Julian Leaver, a Dallas-based team, to produce the wedding weekend, which began with a rehearsal dinner and welcome party held at Casino Espaol. Based in Cabo Until Cate led the flora and design throughout the weekend, alongside a decoration expert Vicente Paniagua Coeto. Before the wedding, Sydney and Nick traveled to Mexico City several times to help with the planning, but upon arriving at the venue for the wedding weekend, Sydney couldn't believe the transformation she had undergone. The flowers and rentals brought it to life, she said. It was a surreal feeling.

