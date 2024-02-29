The Ultimate Guide to Men's Fashion Trends for Spring/Summer 2024

As Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 draws to a close, Vogue takes stock of the menswear trends that will lead the way next season. Last season, for their fall-winter 2023-2024 shows, designers took fashion back to its fundamentals, reinventing a new formal style. This season, current designers are staying true to this clean aesthetic, presenting simple garments in a range of soft, sandy colors.

Men's fashion trends to know for Spring/Summer 2024

A look back at the major trends that took place on the main men's trends for Spring/Summer 2024, from the hibiscus print to the madness of sequins, including the reinterpretation of workwear with jumpsuits and sleeveless jackets decorated with numerous pockets, very trendy. Y2K low-rise jeans, and the return of the sportswear trend.

Hibiscus

While last summer, the anthurium was omnipresent mood boards from various designers including Loewe And Ludovic de Saint Serninthis season, it was all about the hibiscus flower, which will be everywhere in our wardrobes.

Disco fever

Until now, leather and denim pants were the staples of men's fashion. Now, these two foolproof fashion pieces are in danger of being overshadowed by sequined party pants, as seen at Am I And Loewe watch. HAS Dries Van Notenthe trend translated into a sparkly disco shirt.

Disgusting

It is a fact! The biggest trends of the 2000s are coming back with a vengeance and aren't going anywhere. Velvet tracksuits, diamonte dresses, and trucker hats are all in, but one trend that stood out from the rest was super low-rise pants, also known as Disgusting pants, reworked and presented to Squash, Doublet And Acne Studios.

The backless top

Timothé Chalamet set the tone for this trend in 2021 at the Venice International Film Festival. For his appearance on the red carpet, he opted for a red backless look in Haider Ackerman, which went viral in seconds. This season, houses and creative directors continue to blur the boundaries of genre by inventing new versions of the look.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

New sewing

Next season, the shorts will not be worn with a simple t-shirt, but with an oversized shirt or a blazer jacket (preferably tucked in). The designers were inspired by tailoring codes to imagine looks where elegance reigns supreme.

Transparency

If transparency has become intrinsic to women's wardrobes through transparent dresses and the return of lingerie trends, men are also embracing the trend. The only rule is to dare.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Pockets

In the summer of 2024, we will abandon the superfluous and only take the essentials. So say goodbye to handbags, because the clothes will feature workwear influences and plenty of practical pockets.

Crochet

For a carefree summer full of freedom, crochet is the way to go. HAS JW Andersonit took a graphic form, while at Marine Serre, it was structured and slightly vintage. HAS Diora simple colorful knitted hat was enough to elevate the look.

Complete jeans

What's more iconic than timeless denim? Fabric invented in the 1800s has been transformed by the designers of the moment. Fendi I made overalls with a graphic logo print, Louis Vuitton presented a complete checkerboard model, And Gucci has placed its logo on the parts.

Blocker

Blokecore, a clever mix of 1990s British pub culture and football fan style, continues to grow in popularity. Think fan T-shirts, brightly colored joggers and dad trainers…

Work clothes

In 2024, fashion continues to explore the facets of the uniform, imbued with an aesthetic borrowed from the world of utility with pieces with utilitarian details. This is an opportunity for brands and designers to revisit the jumpsuit, a typically masculine workwear essential.

Quiet luxury

Gone are the days of loud logo bags, ostentatious jewelry and dramatic ruffled ball gowns: now fashion is minimalist, simple and far from any flashy aesthetics – a redefinition of elegance herself.

Micro shorts

Ideal for combating the heat… Yes, micro-shorts will continue to be adopted next summer! Be careful, in 2024, we wear it effortlessly but with style: pair it with a white tank top, a striped shirt or a zipped neck sweater.

Money

This summer, opt for futuristic silver, with an almost science fiction vibe. This came in the form of pants Hed Maynera look full of glitter on Gucciand a more discreet version BRE.

