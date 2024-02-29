Fashion
Beyoncé tries on a mullet for CR Fashion Book shoot
We weren't sure if this new hair color stay, 'round, 'round, 'round but we certainly wish that were the case.
Beyonc, 42, showed off some very new and very vibrant hairstyles in a teaser for her upcoming cover photo shoot with CR Fashion Book.
Although the print magazine is not expected to hit newsstands until March 29 and is currently only available for pre-orderCR Fashion Book teased some photos and quotes from the founder of Ccred hair care on its Instagram.
Posing for the publications' issue 24 titled “Audacious” and which will feature nine different cover stars including Queen Bey, the “Texas Hold 'Em” singer debuted a black and white mullet as well as long red curls, which were quite the contrast to her recent platinum blonde locks.
In the black and gray mullet photo, the superstar wears a black corset over a T-shirt spray-painted with the lyrics to her hit song “Heated,” including “She looks a mess” on the back.
“I always wanted an asymmetrical cut in the 90s, but my mother wouldn't let me. So, I'm having the time of my life on this shoot,” Beyoncé told the magazine of her rock 'n' roll hairstyle.
She continued: “Hair is actually the first stop when I create tours, films and albums; being able to see the hairstyles first is what influences the sound, the look of everything.
Fans were quick to pick up on the potential Easter eggs, commenting: “It's her rock and roll era for Act 3 channeling her legend – Tina Turner” and “Act III is definitely a rock n roll album roll! This confirms everything.
In another photo, she pairs her curly red hair with a fitted off-the-shoulder top, beige panties, sheer socks and pointed heels. Fans immediately flooded the comments section to share their thoughts.
It’s SHARON!!!!! one person wrote, referencing Bey's film Obsessed, in which she sports a similar flamboyant hairstyle.
Others seemed to agree, posting GIFs of the character and quoting one of his famous lines from the 2009 film, Do You Think You're Crazy? I'll show you crazy.
CR Fashion Book also shared a few more snaps, including one in which Beyoncé wore an all-denim outfit and had blonde micro bangs.
These amazing transformations make a lot of sense for the interview portion, the music icon talks about her new hair care line, Ccred, available for buy nowand sharing more about why she started it.
I've been in the hair business for as long as I can remember, Beyoncé said, according to the CR Fashion Books caption.
I always dreamed of creating high-end luxury products, she added. I wanted to combine the best scientific advances with real rituals from different heritages.
Although we may have to wait a month to get the full scoop and see the stunning shoot in full, the release date makes sense: March 29 is also the same day that Beyoncé's new country album, Act Two from his album “Renaissance”, was released. ready to fall.
Will she celebrate this new era with red locks? Keep the blonde? Choose something else and keep changing it?
It looks like the Beyhive will just have to wait and see.
