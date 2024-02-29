DAF issues revised dress and personal appearance instructions > United States Space Force > Article Display





The Department of the Air Force has reissued its dress and personal appearance guidance to simplify, clarify and amplify numerous changes for Airmen and Guardians serving around the world. The revised DAFI 36-2903, Dress and personal appearance of Department of the Air Force personnelintegrated policy changes of 102nd Air Force Uniform Boardincorporates all other guidance memorandums and presents updated graphics for visual clarity. “We have reviewed the policy as a whole to ensure we are clearly communicating the standards, making it an easier tool for commanders, supervisors, Airmen and guards,” said Lieutenant General Caroline Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services. “Revisions have been made over several years, but we felt the need to review the entire document to remove redundancies, outdated information and reduce subjectivity. » The updated policy describes: • Religious accommodation process

• No hat and no salute zones

• Wearing a specialized badge for DAF and Joint Chiefs support staff.

• Two-piece flight service uniform

• Bags, including gym bag, backpack and handbags

• Flight Service Uniform Policy

• Female dress pants or mess dress pants

• Wearing caps in case of baldness or hair loss due to medical conditions

• Permanent wearing of the EPME badge

• Security forces shield on the OCP uniform

• Drinking while walking in uniform

• Wearing headbands for cold weather

• Allowed wearing of commercial maternity cold weather outerwear.

• Delegation from the wing commander to approve religious insignia

• Organizational emblems on back of morale shirt

• Heritage morale patches on the flight service uniform. It also highlights permitted and unauthorized examples of grooming standards for: • Tattoo/brands/body markings

• Wearing a mustache

• Male and female hair standards

• Female nail polish colors and other cosmetic products It also clarifies the guidelines for service badges, explaining the wearing and placement of up to three service badges on male and female service, semi-formal, formal and mess uniforms. Finally, it clarifies patch wear from sister services/joint units and provides patch criteria for graduates. “When it comes to standards, our Airmen need the best guidance we can offer,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne S. Bass. “These changes and updates to the publication are intended to clarify professional military appearance and uniform standards throughout the Air Force and to enable all Airmen to perform themselves and other officials. Part of being a profession of arms is embodying the higher set of standards that come in service to our great nation. Responsibility matters. Standards matter – and the ones we uphold, the ones that we ignore, are those that we accept. Updated DAFI 36-2903 can be found here. U.S. Space Force Guardians must adhere to DAFI 36-2903 in conjunction with Guardian-specific guidance. SPFGM2023-36-01.

