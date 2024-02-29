Fashion
The best street style of Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
We're at the final stop of fashion month: Paris Fashion Week, which hosts Dior, Louis Vuitton, Loewe and many other shows we've been looking forward to. The participants saved their best looks for last.
Below are some of the best outfits, captured by Christina Fragkou outside of the runway.
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Designer and founder Bernad.
@maria_bernad
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Model Aidi wore all Dior.
@jessicaaidi
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
AmiAya Musicians.
@ayaxamiaya
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
The influencer Zhangzou.
@yuyuzhangzou
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Actress Brosnahan wore all Dior.
@rachelbrosnahan
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Content creator Izzi.
@izzipoopi
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Mantler wore all Dior.
@lena
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Stylist Dello Russo wore full Dior.
@annadellorusso
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Fashion presents director Ahmed.
@osman_ahmed_
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Content creator Toftsoe.
@frederikketoftsoe
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Stylist Karefa-Johnson.
@gabriellak_j
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Creator Ogawa.
@airi______.2
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Noordhoff model.
@felicenova
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Designer Mahfouf wears all Dior.
@lenamahfouf
