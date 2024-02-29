Say yes to your wedding dress in CHS. We recently had the chance to meet Tierney Simpson Jutzi, owner of The Charleston Bridal House (BHC). Jutzi tells us about her team, what the bridal boutique has to offer and what makes it special.

City Editor Callie here. Look, I get it: planning a wedding can be stressful. But the BHC team has fun finding your perfect dress, and you're treated like royalty when you walk through their doors.

About Charleston Bridal House

What sets you apart from other bridal boutiques in the area?

Charleston Bridal House has a sense of tradition and a level of customer service that is second to none. We treat every bride who walks through our doors with the utmost respect and are 100% committed to providing the best shopping experience possible. This store has served generations of beautiful brides and we are honored every time a new customer is referred to us. Even brides who have not purchased through The Bridal House often send us referrals, which I consider a huge compliment and testament to the service we provide.

How long has the store been in the area?

We are Charleston's oldest bridal boutique and have been in business for 37 years. I took over in 2015.

The Charleston Bridal House has been in business for 37 years. Photo by Liz Cox of The Refined Collective

Meet the team.

Tierney Jutzi, Owner: A graduate of the College of Charleston, I have lived in Charleston for 22 years and have dedicated over a decade to my career in the wedding industry. I was lucky enough to learn from wonderful mentors and had the opportunity to purchase the Bridal House in 2015. I wouldn't trade the 8.5 years of incredibly hard work and joy of getting to know my wives against anything. I live in Avondale with my husband, Joe, who teaches anatomy and physiology at West Ashley High School, my fabulous 4-year-old daughter, Kennedy, our Springer Spaniel, Doc, and our Pittie, Sweet Pea.

Anne Reid, Store Manager: Anne has been in the wedding business for eight years and is the most passionate, kind and knowledgeable manager you will ever meet. Originally from Charleston, Anne moved around for various professional pursuits and found her way back to the Lowcountry. His experience includes design work and study at Parsons School of Design. Anne also published a collection of her styling work at the Bridal House of Charleston. Anne makes every bride feel her best and her enthusiasm is completely genuine. She lives with her boyfriend and her beloved fish on James Island.

Naomi Rogers, Senior Stylist: Naomi is our resident cheerleader and brings extensive experience in fashion, retail, media and photography to our team. She has worked for major publications including British Vogue and has worked with high fashion brands including Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren and Prada. Naomi came to Charleston from England, via Boston, and lives with her husband, teenage daughter and dog in IOn. His eldest daughter, Stella, studies at the University of London.

Peyton Ross, Senior Stylist: Peyton has been with us for a little over a year and has already proven herself to be a committed and talented stylist. A Missouri native, she graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she excelled in her fashion studies. Our brides love Peyton's colorful style, larger-than-life personality, and quick wit. She lives in West Ashley with her giant Goldendoodle, Murphy, and enjoys all that Charleston has to offer.

What do you like best about BHC?

All. I'm sure this sounds like a generic answer, but I really love my business. The wedding industry isn't for everyone, but I love that every day is different and I get to connect with generations of brides. Even on the hardest days, I'm honored to play a small part in someone's big day. Making our brides beautiful and, above all, feeling beautiful is a joy.

BHC prides itself on being a modern bridal boutique steeped in tradition. Photo by Liz Cox of The Refined Collective

Dress Shopping Details

Is it important to buy your dress where you live?

Absolutely. We strongly believe in supporting local businesses that support us and shopping local is vital to Charleston's economy. Shopping at a local salon also makes it easier for the bride to try on, find accessories and take advantage of our expertise.

Do you welcome destination brides?

We actually have a significant number of destination brides and do everything we can to accommodate travel schedules, fittings and shipping and serve as a resource throughout the process.

What types of budgets can you accommodate?

Most of our special order dresses range from $1,500 to $6,000, but the majority cost between $1,800 and $3,000. We also try to accommodate brides with budgets under $1,500 with our off-the-shelf options.

Can you talk about buying ready-made dresses or special order dresses?

Each season (usually twice a year), we invest in several new styles from our designers, all exclusive to our Charleston area store. We sample these styles in a wide range of sizes and options, then special order these styles for each bride who purchases. Depending on the style, we also offer customizations (like train extensions, adding buttons, altering necklines, etc.) to meet each bride's unique tastes. When a bride arrives in a shorter time frame or at a lower price, we often sell our ready-made samples to accommodate them.

What is a trunk show + how often do they take place?

At a trunk show, we bring new styles from our different designers so that our brides have the opportunity to purchase these styles before they are available in store. These events typically last two to three days and we offer them several times a year.

In your opinion, what dress or style of clothing says Charleston?

What question. With the diverse demographics of our area and the wide range of local venues available, I'm happy to say that there is no single definition of the average Charleston bride's style. It is traditionally chic with a modern twist. She wants her dress to reflect her unique personality, but she also wants a timeless look. Whatever her style and taste, we're confident that one of our 300+ dresses will be the one that makes the bride want to say “I do” to something new.