Ask Chris Black: What are the best jeans for men right now?





Chris Black came back to the Strategist with amonthly columnto answer all your burning questions, from very specific style concerns to workout and tennis sessions to foolproof host gift ideas that will have you invited back to the beach house. This is a very controversial issue. My friend Lauren Sherman had this debate in her excellent newsletter, Line sheet. The results were interesting. Most of the men wore Rag & Bone denim, which is good, but we can do better. It's not 2012. I like jeans to be simple and easy, and this pair from Copenhagen-based Sunflower is precisely that. The fading is discreet; the cut is straight, so neither too loose nor too skinny; And the price is right. Where were you in 2001? If, like me, you listened to the Strokes and went out four nights a week, a pair of APC jeans was a wardrobe staple. Fortunately, nothing has changed in 20 years. The break-in period for Japanese raw selvedge denim can be tough, but nothing looks better than a worn pair of New Standards. It's worth it. If you want something a little looser, perhaps in a washed black, this pair of Italian-made mid-rise straight jeans from one of the original Antwerp Six, Dries Van Noten, will do the job. affair. Nothing will bring you closer to vintage Levis than Japans or Slow. Slightly relaxed fit, 13.5 ounce Japanese selvedge denim, no bells and whistles. Easy choice. These look a little dressier than the other options, which is good news if you want to wear jeans to the office. The stone wash is a great happy medium and the slanted pockets are a nice little detail. Unfortunately, not all ears are equal. I have to use an aftermarket accessory to hold my AirPods in place during split sprints. It's annoying but necessary. I always see people wearing over-ear headphones in the gym, and it's confusing. Fortunately, some headphones will work without sounding ridiculous. These guys stay put. The silicone hook fits behind your ear, keeping them airtight and secure no matter how much you crouch. They also offer quality, balanced sound, nine hours of battery life and are waterproof. Professional equipment, professional attitude. Sennheiser makes in-ear monitors for your favorite musicians. Good enough for Drake at Madison Square Garden, and good enough for you at Equinox. They come with multiple silicone ear adapters to find the perfect fit, and they'll sound better than almost any other pair on the market. These are literally made to be worn while exercising. Fully waterproof and equipped with StayHear+ Sport tips, they will stay in your ears in all circumstances. The sweatpants market is flooded with ugly sweatpants and other athleisure styles, confusing customers and crowding the market. Let's go further and keep it classic. You can't let your man appear at ALO. These are the gold standard. Good price, thick but not too thick, pockets and the Champion logo, the rare logo that looks great. It's not cheap, but the quality is unmatched and they look better the more you wear and wash them. They're made in Japan from ultra-comfortable cotton jersey and you'll never want to take them off. I love my pair. Made in Los Angeles from heavyweight fleece, they're made for the colder months. The colors make them unique. The garment dyeing process gives them a worn look. These are basically bulletproof, sturdy and durable. They are made in the USA from 90% cotton and come in 11 different colors. They also offer considerable sizing ranging from small to 5XLT. receive the strategist's newsletter Good deals, smart purchasing advice and exclusive discounts. Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and agree to receive email correspondence from us. The strategist is designed to present the most useful, expert recommendations on what to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural remedies for anxietyAnd bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals may expire and all prices are subject to change.

