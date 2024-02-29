Gustavus women's hoops is no stranger to competing in the NCAA tournament. This year the men's team also joined us.

Emma Kniefel and her Gustavus Adolphus girls basketball teammates had their own championship game to play this past Saturday. But they found time to make posters to support their boys team in what ended up being a school sweep for the MIAC tournament titles.

The Gusties women won their third straight conference tournament in record fashion with the largest margin of victory in MIAC title game history. The Gusties men won for the first time since 2005.

It was a total takeover for Gustavus basketball this weekend. Both MIAC championships were won at home in St. Peter, Minnesota.

Gusties' show now goes on the road in the NCAA Division III tournament on Friday. The men will face Loras (Iowa) at Wisconsin-Platteville in the first round. The women play at Trine (Ind.) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“It's so fun for us to share this experience,” said Kniefel, who led his team with 15 points in a 66-38 victory over Concordia Moorhead on Saturday. “We never thought this would be possible. Having this opportunity this year has been so special.”

Not surprisingly, the Gusties women (25-2) once again cruised through their championship playoffs after going 19-1 to defend the MIAC regular season title.

With the fifth-ranked team in the country, veteran Gustavus coach Laurie Kelly aims to surpass the last two years, when she saw her players finish disappointed with losses in the first two rounds.

The deepest NCAA finish in program history was a Sweet 16 under Kelly in 2018. Last season, the Gusties women won a school-record 26 games, but fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. NCAA by five points against Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“When you finally break the glass ceiling to get to the tournament, that’s progress when you’re building a program,” Kelly said. “We are excited and hope we can come out of this weekend. Our big goal is to see if we can go further than any other. [Gustavus women’s] team. Let’s see if that happens.”

All five starters average seven points or better, including Kniefel, Syd Hauger and Rachel Kawiecki around 11 points per game. Kelly's daughter, Morgan, is the team's fourth-leading scorer (8.7) coming off the bench.

“It’s a special team, a veteran team,” Kelly added. “I don't think I've ever had a team in [27 years as a head coach and assistant] it was so balanced. Statistically, any of our top six kids can be the top scorer. They are fun to watch and fun to train. »

With 10 losses heading into the MIAC playoffs, Gusties' men were far from reaching their first NCAA tournament since winning an at-large game in 2012. They've already made a turnaround from last season by the way from nine to 15 wins, but beating Hamline 72-71 in the tournament final was “pretty surreal,” Wyatt Olson said.

“It was a busy month with about 12 games and every other day,” Olson said. “Being able to bring Gustavus back to the success of old was one of our goals.”

As if the championship wasn't dramatic enough, Gustavus survived a double overtime 124-116 against second-seeded Carleton on the road in the semifinals. It was the highest-scoring game in conference playoff history. The game epitomized the way they fought all season, second-year coach Justin DeGrood said.

NCAA D-III brackets: Women | Men

DeGrood was a player on the last two Gustavus teams that won the regular season and MIAC tournament championships in 2004 and 2005. He understood how difficult the path would be to winning it all.

“It’s always tough to win a playoff tournament in this conference,” DeGrood said. “We had the tougher task of winning three games to get there. Ultimately, for us, we intentionally set up our non-conference schedule to really push ourselves and play tough games. I knew we had some the capacity.”

They wouldn't be denied the chance to play for the MIAC crown in their home gym, but the Gusties men were also motivated by the fact that their friends on the women's side were having another successful title run.

“There were many Saturdays where we traveled together and were the only ones supporting each other,” said leading scorer and junior Spencer Swanson. “It really creates a bond between the two teams.”

Five Minnesota teams reached the NCAA Division III men's and women's tournaments this year, including the Bethany Lutheran men (UMAC tournament champion), Minnesota-Morris women (UMAC tournament champion) and Concordia-Moorhead women (in general).

Fuller's Five

Five Minnesota players who stood out:

Maddy Grove, Minnesota Morris

The 6-foot freshman earned UMAC tournament MVP honors after leading the Cougars with 18 points in a 69-60 victory over No. 1 seed Wisconsin-Superior last weekend. Grove is the cousin of Gophers rookie and Alexandria senior Grayson Grove.

Isaac Fink, Augustana (SD)

The senior guard from Springfield, Minn., was named the National Division II Player of the Week after exploding for 39 points and 16 rebounds against Northern State and 33 points against the University of Mary last week.

Brady Kienitz, Gustave

The junior guard scored 20 points once in the first 19 games this season, but he reached that mark for the fourth time in February with a career-high 30 points in the double overtime win over Carleton.

Jax Madson, Bethany Lutheran

The junior guard led the Vikings with 27 points and eight rebounds to be named UMAC men's tournament MVP last weekend following a 77-58 victory in the championship game against Wisconsin-Superior.

Sara Scalia, Indiana

The former Gophers guard had 25 points in an 88-69 home win over Caitlin Clark's Iowa team last Thursday. She already broke the Hoosiers' single-season three-point record.

Numbers game

13,000 Career points plateau reached by Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns in last week's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

2,000 Career points milestone for St. Cloud Tech's Tameron Ferguson, who leads the state in scoring with nearly 36 points per game this season.

46 Career high points scored by Dakota County Technical College sophomore Manny Montgomery last week against Ellsworth, his fifth straight game with at least 30 points.

43 Combined points scored by Minnetonka's Aaliyah Crump and Lanelle Wright in a 64-61 win last week over Class 4A No. 1 Hopkins, the Royals' first loss in league play.

39 Number of years since Hamline played for the MIAC playoff title before Bradley Cimperman hit three last week to beat top-seeded Saint John's 83-80 on the road in the semifinals.

14 Back-to-back wins for the East Ridge boys after Wednesday's 74-72 victory over Totino-Grace trail the Gophers targeting Cedric Tomes' 36 points.

ten Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award finalists including Isaac Asuma (Gophers signee), Daniel Freitag and Jack Robison (Wisconsin), Jackson McAndrew (Creighton), Isaiah Johnson-Arigu (Miami) and Cash Chavis (Washington).

. . .

Basketball Across Minnesota will be published weekly on startribune.com.