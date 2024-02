Rick Owens fall/winter 2024 at Paris Fashion Week

Last season, Californian designer Rick Owens opened the doors of his Parisian house for the first time. He hosted a limited selection of 300 guests across three menswear shows, seeing press, buyers and friends relaxing in his concrete lounge. Rick Owens maintains the same approach for Fall/Winter 2024, dedicating the women's clothing line to its humble beginnings in the Southern Sierra Nevada. Although built on common foundations, the collection, again titled “PORTERVILLE”, marks the second celebration of Rick Owens' quarter-century career, while introducing a dark undertone of family issues. The Dark Lord (literally) expands his dark and sinister universe with swelling silhouettes that lightly complement the female form. Unlike his menswear line, Rick Owens highlights the body's natural curves with a wide selection of ribbed knits, corralling his troopers into knotted accessories that double as protective shields. Owens recalls his childhood “growing up in a judgmental environment,” as the show notes put it. “In previous interviews, I mentioned that my austere father did not allow television in the house, but I underestimated the significance of the fact that he replaced it with opera,” describes -he. “Stories of pain, longing and disappointment, set to ravishing music reaching transcendence by Puccini, Wagner, Purcell, Strauss… and every evening he read softly to me from the paperbacks of Edgar Rice Burroughs. » Owens brings written characters to life through supernatural interpretations of heroes and villains. “That was the world I wanted to leave Porterville for,” he concluded sadly. The intergalactic collection is courageous in nature, imagining tomorrow's champions with strong-shouldered tops, hooded capes and pumped-up shoes that made a splash last season. Flared skirts are paired with fluffy capes to protect you from incoming monsters, while its signature cropped bombers form waist-cinching spheres of defense. Collarless blazers and longline hoodies bravely sweep the floor, completing the lineup with five wired looks that prove his sculptural expertise. Take a closer look at Rick Owens' FW24 collection in the gallery above, and stay tuned for more Paris Fashion Week content on Hypebeast.

