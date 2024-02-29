Dorit Kemsley's ReunionDress on RHOBH explained: royal inspiration





Dorit Kemsley put her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 catchphrase to the test in a Bravo reunion look: “Fashion is my language and I speak it fluently.” In the episode, the first part of which aired on Wednesday, Kemsley appeared in a statement red dress from Schiaparelli's spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection and matching Balmain shoes. Dorit Kemsley on the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13 reunion episode. Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty The hooded ensemble is reminiscent of Schiaparelli's 1935 “Stop, Look and Listen” collection, according to the brand. Designed by Elsa Schiaparelli, the 1935 collection was inspired by the personal style of Indian Princess Karam of Kapurthala and included sari-style evening gowns and dresses with harem pants. Portrait of newly married Indian couple Sita Devi, also known as Princess Karam of Kapurthala, and Karamjit Singh on their honeymoon in Paris. Princess Karam, daughter of the Maharaja of Kashipur, was considered a fashion icon of her time and was often featured on best-dressed lists. She moved to Paris in 1934, where she was seen in eye-catching and vibrant saris. During her stay in the French capital, the Indian princess embraced European fashion, adding couture pieces to her South Asian wardrobe. According to Billy Boy's 2016 “Frocking Life: Searching for Elsa Schiaparelli,” the French couturier won Princess Karam as a client thanks to his “baroque use of Indian lavishness.” Princess Karam of Kapurthala (right) at the premiere of the film “The Liar and the Nun” in 1969. AFP via Getty Images Titled “The Extra Ordinary,” Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection featured “impeccable designs, from chic black tailoring to monochrome eveningwear,” as WWD previously reported. Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Schiaparelli In addition to being a reality TV star, Kemsley also launched her swimwear line, Beverly Beach By Dorit, in 2017 and launched a bridal collection in partnership with Australian designer Nektaria in 2022. Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards in the season 13 reunion episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty On “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kemsley became known for wearing luxury clothes from brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Chanel. Kemsley, however, wasn't the only one wearing Schiaparelli during the reunion episode. Sutton Stracke wore a blue midi dress from the surrealist brand, accessorized with gold jewelry. The reunion also saw Kyle Richards in Victoria Beckham, Kathy Hilton in Oscar de la Renta and Erika Jayne in Balmain.

