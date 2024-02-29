PARIS, February 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Olivier Rousteing and Balmain celebrated their Paris Woman Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2024 show with an intimate after-party organized at the Bristol, grill with a JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL personalized cocktail.

Olivier Rousteing's closest friends, including global figures from fashion, music, film and entertainment, danced the night away, celebrating the designer's latest collection with a curated selection of JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL cocktails.

Alessandra Ambrosio (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)

Alessandra Ambrosio (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)

Taylor Hill (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)

Taylor Hill (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)

Olivier Rousteing (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)

Olivier Rousteing (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)

Ashley Park (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)

Ashley Park (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)

Tina Leung, Olivier Rousteing, Taylor Hill and Ashley Park (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)

Tina Leung, Olivier Rousteing, Taylor Hill and Ashley Park (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)

drink logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)

drink logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)