PARIS, February 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Olivier Rousteing and Balmain celebrated their Paris Woman Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2024 show with an intimate after-party organized at the Bristol, grill with a JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL personalized cocktail. Olivier Rousteing's closest friends, including global figures from fashion, music, film and entertainment, danced the night away, celebrating the designer's latest collection with a curated selection of JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL cocktails.

WHO: Olivier Rousteing, Alessandra Ambrosio, Taylor Hill, Tina Leung, Ashley Park, Jordan HamésHandé Ercel, Paul Formanand other special guests. OR: Le Bristol, Paris WHEN: Wednesday 28th February 2024 Disclaimer: This press release is not directed at France or any other country with restrictions related to the advertising of alcoholic beverages. The press release will not be published in the French media or intended for the French public. This press release must not be translated into French. Drink Responsibly | DrinkIQ.com Please drink responsibly and do not pass on to anyone under the legal purchasing age. NOTES TO EDITORS About Johnny Walker: Johnny Walker is the world's leading Scotch whiskey brand (IWSR 2022), loved by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskeys seek above all flavor and quality. The current range of award-winning whiskeys includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together, they represent more than 21 million cases sold each year (IWSR, 2022), making it Johnny Walker the most popular Scotch whiskey brand in the world. About Diageo: Diageo is a global leader in alcohol beverages with an exceptional collection of brands in the spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnny WalkerCrown Royal, J.B. and Buchanan whiskeys, vodkas Smirnoff, Croc and Ketel One, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don JulioTanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is a global company and our products are sold in over 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and our performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.comfor insights, initiatives and ways to share best practices. Celebrate life, every day, everywhere. All images available for download here: https://we.tl/t-yErXBMUjbQ Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351733/Olivier_Rousteing.jpg

