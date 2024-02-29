These are the main trends from the Avoca SS24 show





Colorful dresses, sun-ready resort wear and pretty sleepwear sets… All products featured on thegloss.ie are selected by our editors. If you purchase something through affiliate links on our site, we may earn a commission. Wondering which trends to invest in this spring? Avoca has your wardrobe sorted… While jackets and lighter knits continue to be huge right now, it's time to take your spring style up a notch. Today, it feels like spring is here – and while we still have a few chilly weeks left, it's totally okay to break out your lighter clothes again, once you're ready to put on layers! This morning, Avoca's annual spring/summer show (always a telltale sign of the arrival of warmer weather) was full of the latest stylish clothes. Avoca presented the new collection to a host of fashion media and key influencers at the picturesque Powerscourt House, Enniskerry. Some well-known faces were in attendance, including stylists Cathy O'Connor, Corina Gaffey, Sarah Rickard and Sinead Keenan. Guests enjoyed a delicious spring breakfast made with seasonal produce in the house's elegant marble entrance hall. The tables were decorated with colorful summer flowers and flickering La Bougie candles (in the new Desert Rose scent). The show of 58 looks featured colorful dresses in playful bohemian silhouettes, graphic pieces with an elevated twist, and plenty of summery knits in the warmest shades. Among the standout pieces was the opening look: a white embroidered maxi dress by Theaterd, 149.95. Also taking center stage was Never Fully Dressed's Sunrise Jan smocked summer dress, 139; www.avoca.comr. We also loved the stunning Part Two Navy Graphic Print Dress, 129.95; www.avoca.com. Comfortable and trendy, the Selected Femme organic cotton wide leg denim jumpsuit, 129.99, with long sleeves and tie belt, what's not to love? Show stylist Catherine Condell paired it with the perfect Avoca Handweavers summer green tweed coat, 325. The highlight of the show? Avocas has matching floral cotton sleep sets: cotton pajamas, bathrobes and eye masks. We want all the colors (isn't that staying in the new going out?).

SUBSCRIPTION TO GLOSS MAGAZINE All the usual glossy content from our broadsheet magazine in a neater style, delivered to your door. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegloss.ie/these-are-the-top-trends-from-the-avoca-ss24-fashion-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos