What a Phone-Free Fashion Show Means in the Age of Social Media





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Ahead of The Rows Fall/Winter 2024 presentation on Wednesday in Paris, guests received an email request: We ask that you please refrain from screenshotting or sharing any content during your experience. Instead of phones, guests were given Japanese notepads and a pen to take handwritten notes. The request immediately shared on social media naturally raised questions about what it means to instantly share images and videos of the parade online, and what it means to close that access. Online, some praised the nostalgia and sophistication of the choice. Others, like The New York Times Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic, expressed disappointment: I don't feel like taking certain photos interferes with my ability to fully consider what I'm seeing. And I think I've grown enough to decide that for myself, she wrote on X. Still, most complied. I think people were worried that they wouldn't be invited back if they were caught filming. Dazed says fashion director Emma Davidson. Watching without technology as an editor expected to capture content from her social posts had a huge impact on the amount of collection Davidson digested. It also created a lively atmosphere, she said. It felt like a massive power move. The Row did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication. Fashion shows have always been about more than just clothes. They constitute the most effective way to communicate about the universe of a brand and to attract consumers to it. For guests, the phone is a portal to everyone outside, and the influx of phones and social media has changed the nature of the parade audience. By taking phones out of the picture, The Row made a statement: It doesn't need to attract consumers. The Rows AW24 lookbook. Photos: courtesy of The Row Exclusive or elitist? The vast majority of those who covet The Row cannot afford to purchase its ready-to-wear retail. Instead, these customers will line up for hours around blocks to gain access to sample sales, buy second-hand shoes, and purchase entry-level shoes and accessories. Most will never receive an invitation to an elusive show. Mass exclusion online also feels like the ultimate digital exclusion. I don't have a The Row store near me, so I can't experience what they do in person. I would only get this via the Internet. They know it, says fashion archivist Kim Russell. It’s about creating a certain demographic and keeping it that way. On X, one person wrote simply Snobs.

