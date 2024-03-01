Troy men's basketball breaks attendance records at Trojan Arena





TROY, Ala. (TROJANVISION) Troy Athletics is breaking records this season. Through 17 home games, the TROY men's basketball team posted a 15-2 win-loss record, its best in 56 years, matching the 1967-68 team. These victories were achieved in dominant fashion, with 11 winning by double digits. The Trojans' biggest win against a Division 1 opponent came against ULM where TROY defeated the Warhawks by 28 points. The 15 wins at Trojan Arena rank second in the nation in home wins, tied with fellow Alabama side Samford and Power Five Iowa State. The only team with more is another Power Five program, Nebraska, at 16. KEEP READING: Trojan fans enjoy basketball watch party at Baumhowers “When you play women's basketball, men's basketball, you play at Trojan Arena and you're an opponent coming in, you know you're going to play against a quality team, you know you're playing with students who are loud and proud to be Trojans and a great fan base,” said Athletic Director Brent Jones. Not only have the Trojans been at home this season, but so have their fans. 50,886 fans filled the stands this season, a record in program history. The average attendance of 3,052 was also a record, up sixteen from last year. In fact, four of the ten highest-attended games in TROY history took place this season, including a crowd of 5,110 that saw TROY defeat rival South Alabama, the second-largest crowd to ever attend a game at Trojan Arena. “Going back to that South Alabama game, we were ten tickets short of setting an all-time attendance record, which, by the way, has stood for over 11 years now when we opened the arena against Mississippi State,” Jones said. “It was an incredible game day.” According to Jones, Troy Athletics continues to invest in the game day experience, and they're not done trying to break records. “We will digest what worked, what didn't work, how can we continue to increase [attendance]”, Jones said. “It really starts with growing our season ticket base. We really want to continue that. Then it's going to be about providing the best fan experience. It's parking, it's concessions , it's promotions, it's putting together a really good promotion and marketing plan. It comes down to putting resources into it. I'll tell you, we want to compete for championships in all of our sports and continue to beat records in the stands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.troy.edu/trojanvision/2024/02/29/troy-mens-basketball-breaks-attendance-records-at-trojan-arena/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos