Balmain and Dries Van Noten

from left to right: Dries Van Noten, Undercover, Balmain

Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Imaxtree/Courtesy of Dries Van Noten; Courtesy of Undercover; Courtesy of Balmain

In the opening minutes of Undercover on Wednesday, a shoeless woman in jeans and a dull white camisole walked slowly across the concrete floor, one hand casually holding a beige sweater at her side as if she were so lost in thought or upset. , that she forgot to put on her shoes. She was followed by another barefoot woman, whose gray pinstriped pants and light brown tank top with a long, loose panel in the back made her at least look polished, if not professional.

For designer Jun Takahashi, the two women and the rest of the cast were all facets of the same person: a 40-year-old single mother with a young son and a job at a law firm, residing somewhere in the world . . Not only did Takahashi attempt to reflect on such a life in his collection, but he also asked his friend director Wim Wenders to write a meditation of sorts, titled Watching a Working Woman, which Wenders read in a recording while the models worked.

Sheltered

Photo: Courtesy of Undercover

Lately, many creative directors of luxury brands are talking about scaling back elaborate design and craft techniques to produce more realistic everyday fashion. But the industry, as usual, wants to have it both ways. Few major brands are lowering prices, which are now beyond the reach of the middle class, the group that propelled designer ready-to-wear from the 1960s. And European luxury brands have launched into a race to see which revenues can exceed $1 billion, then $5 billion, and so on. The general manager of a large French house that earns $300 million a year told me that at this rate, fashion would follow the aeronautical industry with only a Boeing and an Airbus.

A related topic of discussion at shows is the lack of designers who truly love women, their bodies, their appearances, their roles, their seriousness and who consistently convey this feeling in their clothes. Several come to mind: Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons of Prada, Nadge Vanhee-Cybulski of Herms, Hillary Taymour of the funky Collina Strada, Phoebe Philo, Olivier Rousteing of Balmain. Yet at the same time, no one can return to the hospitable kitchen of Azzedine Alaas. In other words, until the decades when it was a given that the creators had a deep respect for women. And although films, novels, and television often depict the life of an ordinary woman, I can't remember the last time a creator considered it.

Sheltered

Photo: Courtesy of Undercover

Takahashi's concept was therefore all the more original and moving as it was given this long-awaited attention.

To get the measure of the clothes and how they depended to some extent on the script and Wenders' gentle tone, one had to experience the show. The photos do not adequately convey either the subtlety of the designs or the rhythm of the outfits, the attitude of which was surprisingly linked to Wenders' content. Her storyline basically described a typical woman's day. And it began with the recurring rhythm of, as always:

Like always, she wakes up just before the alarm goes off. Like always, she looks at the clock and smiles but turns it off before it starts to ring. She doesn't want her child to wake up. Not yet. Like always, she gets up in the dark and enters the bathroom. Like always, she closes the door first before she turns on the light. Like always, she quickly looks at herself in the mirror. Yes it's her. Forty years old, mother of one child, single, I work. Would others see a difference from last week, last month, last year? To herself, she is always the same. Sometimes more tired that's all.

It soon became apparent that most of the clothing was actually a single item of clothing. The opening jean and camisole was a combination with a splice of the same beige sweater yarn down the side of one pant leg. The coats and jackets had squares of seamless fabric inside that fell below the hem and floated as the models walked. A gray denim jacket was adorned with a strip of crinkled gold fabric, while a beige crew neck appeared to have part of a white shirt peeking out from its back, like Peter Pan's shadow.

As models walked purposefully, some wearing glasses or carrying yoga mats that blended in with their totes, you often couldn't make out the distinct shape of a garment. Because it's blurred with something else. Takahashi explained that the blur was mainly achieved by gluing one fabric to another. For me, the results, the protruding pieces, the raw edges, the mix of hard and soft materials evoked the fragments of this woman's life and her efforts to hold things together while fully accepting that they were falling apart.

I really focused on everyday life in an Undercover way, Takahashi said afterward. The ups and downs of everyday life. He added that he was inspired by Wenders' latest film, Perfect days, about a Tokyo toilet cleaner, but he was also thinking about his own life as he grew older. For him, these soft and shiny fabrics which protruded from the clothes, which one could not contain, were elements of the extraordinary in the ordinary.

Parisian fashion shows have a wonderful way of turning the page in a single day. Tuesday night we were looking at Anthony Vaccarello's hyper-X-rays in monotone chiffon for Saint Laurent. (I had forgotten the irony with which Tom Wolfe coined the term social x-rays, in part because of longtime Yves Saint Laurent customer Nan Kempner.) By Wednesday, thanks to Undercover, Dries Van Noten and Balmain, the story had changed. The feelings aroused were more complex, sincere and tender.

Dries Van Noten

Photo: Imaxtree/Courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Van Noten titled her collection The Woman Who Dares to Cut Her Own Bangs. Doesn't everyone cut their own bangs? Because his show took place right after Undercover, some of the fast-paced flavor of the style seemed aligned. A hoodie transformed into a cool draped dress in gray cotton jersey. The otherwise strict wool coats were slightly puffy with vaguely Victorian sleeves. As usual, the collection was full of separates to layer over semi-sheer T-shirts and brightly colored draped silk stoles that looked lifted from a vintage evening dress and now worn over a double sheer T-shirt and royal blue pants. For all its freewheeling quality, the collection further required Van Notens' decisive judgment. We already know what a democracy of tastes looks like.

Dries Van Noten

Photo: Imaxtree/Courtesy of Dries Van Noten

What's great about Rousteing's work for Balmain, especially over the past three seasons, is that he knows what he wants. There is no hesitation on his part, nor any fear, even if the results may seem strange to some. It's her creativity and her sewing position that I admire. And of course, his Balmain is unlike any other fashion brand in the world.

Balmain

Photo: Courtesy of Balmain

His fall collection was clearly an ode to Bordeaux, the city his adoptive parents were from and where he grew up and the capital of the famous wine region. Hence the campy riff on grapes as clusters of golden grapes for earrings, as embroidery. Rousteing also showcased another French delight: snails, puffed up as oversized gold lapel clips on a suit jacket and belt buckles.

Balmain

Photo: Courtesy of Balmain

Tailoring was the main driver of the collection, from the exuberant khaki and black leather spy trench coats that opened the show to a fitted, perfectly cut black leather jacket with a gathered asymmetric skirt in khaki cotton. Rousteing can play the almost farcical drama of a classic Balmain side draped skirt, but he knows what he's doing. It is the balance of the entire collection that makes it successful and the seriousness of its sympathies for beauty, tradition and daring.

Balmain

Photo: Courtesy of Balmain

It had a terrific cast of models, including many older women who weren't the usual modeling legends. This too was refreshing and helps promote a much broader view of glamor and fashion. As he said backstage, “The casting was probably the most incredible of my career. Women are beautiful.