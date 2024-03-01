Fashion
Balmain and Dries Van Noten
from left to right: Dries Van Noten, Undercover, Balmain
Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Imaxtree/Courtesy of Dries Van Noten; Courtesy of Undercover; Courtesy of Balmain
In the opening minutes of Undercover on Wednesday, a shoeless woman in jeans and a dull white camisole walked slowly across the concrete floor, one hand casually holding a beige sweater at her side as if she were so lost in thought or upset. , that she forgot to put on her shoes. She was followed by another barefoot woman, whose gray pinstriped pants and light brown tank top with a long, loose panel in the back made her at least look polished, if not professional.
For designer Jun Takahashi, the two women and the rest of the cast were all facets of the same person: a 40-year-old single mother with a young son and a job at a law firm, residing somewhere in the world . . Not only did Takahashi attempt to reflect on such a life in his collection, but he also asked his friend director Wim Wenders to write a meditation of sorts, titled Watching a Working Woman, which Wenders read in a recording while the models worked.
Sheltered
Photo: Courtesy of Undercover
Lately, many creative directors of luxury brands are talking about scaling back elaborate design and craft techniques to produce more realistic everyday fashion. But the industry, as usual, wants to have it both ways. Few major brands are lowering prices, which are now beyond the reach of the middle class, the group that propelled designer ready-to-wear from the 1960s. And European luxury brands have launched into a race to see which revenues can exceed $1 billion, then $5 billion, and so on. The general manager of a large French house that earns $300 million a year told me that at this rate, fashion would follow the aeronautical industry with only a Boeing and an Airbus.
A related topic of discussion at shows is the lack of designers who truly love women, their bodies, their appearances, their roles, their seriousness and who consistently convey this feeling in their clothes. Several come to mind: Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons of Prada, Nadge Vanhee-Cybulski of Herms, Hillary Taymour of the funky Collina Strada, Phoebe Philo, Olivier Rousteing of Balmain. Yet at the same time, no one can return to the hospitable kitchen of Azzedine Alaas. In other words, until the decades when it was a given that the creators had a deep respect for women. And although films, novels, and television often depict the life of an ordinary woman, I can't remember the last time a creator considered it.
Sheltered
Photo: Courtesy of Undercover
Takahashi's concept was therefore all the more original and moving as it was given this long-awaited attention.
To get the measure of the clothes and how they depended to some extent on the script and Wenders' gentle tone, one had to experience the show. The photos do not adequately convey either the subtlety of the designs or the rhythm of the outfits, the attitude of which was surprisingly linked to Wenders' content. Her storyline basically described a typical woman's day. And it began with the recurring rhythm of, as always:
Like always,
she wakes up just before the alarm goes off.
Like always,
she looks at the clock and smiles
but turns it off before it starts to ring.
She doesn't want her child to wake up.
Not yet.
Like always,
she gets up in the dark
and enters the bathroom.
Like always,
she closes the door first
before she turns on the light.
Like always,
she quickly looks at herself in the mirror.
Yes it's her.
Forty years old, mother of one child,
single, I work.
Would others see a difference from last week,
last month, last year?
To herself, she is always the same.
Sometimes more tired that's all.
It soon became apparent that most of the clothing was actually a single item of clothing. The opening jean and camisole was a combination with a splice of the same beige sweater yarn down the side of one pant leg. The coats and jackets had squares of seamless fabric inside that fell below the hem and floated as the models walked. A gray denim jacket was adorned with a strip of crinkled gold fabric, while a beige crew neck appeared to have part of a white shirt peeking out from its back, like Peter Pan's shadow.
As models walked purposefully, some wearing glasses or carrying yoga mats that blended in with their totes, you often couldn't make out the distinct shape of a garment. Because it's blurred with something else. Takahashi explained that the blur was mainly achieved by gluing one fabric to another. For me, the results, the protruding pieces, the raw edges, the mix of hard and soft materials evoked the fragments of this woman's life and her efforts to hold things together while fully accepting that they were falling apart.
I really focused on everyday life in an Undercover way, Takahashi said afterward. The ups and downs of everyday life. He added that he was inspired by Wenders' latest film, Perfect days, about a Tokyo toilet cleaner, but he was also thinking about his own life as he grew older. For him, these soft and shiny fabrics which protruded from the clothes, which one could not contain, were elements of the extraordinary in the ordinary.
Parisian fashion shows have a wonderful way of turning the page in a single day. Tuesday night we were looking at Anthony Vaccarello's hyper-X-rays in monotone chiffon for Saint Laurent. (I had forgotten the irony with which Tom Wolfe coined the term social x-rays, in part because of longtime Yves Saint Laurent customer Nan Kempner.) By Wednesday, thanks to Undercover, Dries Van Noten and Balmain, the story had changed. The feelings aroused were more complex, sincere and tender.
Dries Van Noten
Photo: Imaxtree/Courtesy of Dries Van Noten
Van Noten titled her collection The Woman Who Dares to Cut Her Own Bangs. Doesn't everyone cut their own bangs? Because his show took place right after Undercover, some of the fast-paced flavor of the style seemed aligned. A hoodie transformed into a cool draped dress in gray cotton jersey. The otherwise strict wool coats were slightly puffy with vaguely Victorian sleeves. As usual, the collection was full of separates to layer over semi-sheer T-shirts and brightly colored draped silk stoles that looked lifted from a vintage evening dress and now worn over a double sheer T-shirt and royal blue pants. For all its freewheeling quality, the collection further required Van Notens' decisive judgment. We already know what a democracy of tastes looks like.
Dries Van Noten
Photo: Imaxtree/Courtesy of Dries Van Noten
What's great about Rousteing's work for Balmain, especially over the past three seasons, is that he knows what he wants. There is no hesitation on his part, nor any fear, even if the results may seem strange to some. It's her creativity and her sewing position that I admire. And of course, his Balmain is unlike any other fashion brand in the world.
Balmain
Photo: Courtesy of Balmain
His fall collection was clearly an ode to Bordeaux, the city his adoptive parents were from and where he grew up and the capital of the famous wine region. Hence the campy riff on grapes as clusters of golden grapes for earrings, as embroidery. Rousteing also showcased another French delight: snails, puffed up as oversized gold lapel clips on a suit jacket and belt buckles.
Balmain
Photo: Courtesy of Balmain
Tailoring was the main driver of the collection, from the exuberant khaki and black leather spy trench coats that opened the show to a fitted, perfectly cut black leather jacket with a gathered asymmetric skirt in khaki cotton. Rousteing can play the almost farcical drama of a classic Balmain side draped skirt, but he knows what he's doing. It is the balance of the entire collection that makes it successful and the seriousness of its sympathies for beauty, tradition and daring.
Balmain
Photo: Courtesy of Balmain
It had a terrific cast of models, including many older women who weren't the usual modeling legends. This too was refreshing and helps promote a much broader view of glamor and fashion. As he said backstage, “The casting was probably the most incredible of my career. Women are beautiful.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thecut.com/article/paris-fashion-week-review-balmain-and-dries-van-noten.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SCOTUS to hear Donald Trump's request for presidential immunity
- Balmain and Dries Van Noten
- Paul Pogba banned from football for doping | BBC News
- Actor working on Wonka-themed gig says he was losing his mind by the third hour
- Boise State's 2024 football schedule revealed
- UK stock market not working | Nils Prattley
- My perspective with Heather Peeler: Preparing Alexandria's youth for a bright future in the workforce
- Hundreds to be resettled in Aberdeen after Raac | concrete found Aberdeen
- Trump reacted after the Supreme Court agreed to rule on his immunity request
- Pakistani parliament sworn in as Imran Khan supporters continue protests
- Iran-backed attacks slow after death of three US service members
- The tragedy of Jane King: how a wave of murders collided with Hollywood's punk revolution