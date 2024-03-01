Katy Perry's Curves Sizzle in Bodycon Pink Dress in Twisted Photos

Katy Perry practically had her fans salivating when she shared stunning new photos of herself wearing a vibrant pink dress on Wednesday.

The American Idol star took to Instagram to send some love to her followers and certainly dressed for the occasion in an all-pink outfit that showed off her phenomenal curves.

Katy posed in a pale pink midi dress that hugged her figure and featured sparkling sequins and thin spaghetti straps.

But that wasn't enough detail for Katy, as the stunning dress also featured flirty feather embellishments that extended from below the bust to the hem.

Keeping with the theme, Katy added a pair of pink slingback heels, metallic pink eyeshadow, and glossy pink lips.

She accessorized with sparkling silver earrings and matching rings, and wore her raven hair in a half-up style with plenty of volume at the crown.

Posting two photos on Instagram, one saw Katy creating a heart shape with her hands around her eyes as she leaned towards the camera.

The second showed her looking at the floor while standing in front of a white wall decorated with 3D flowers.

She simply captioned the photos: “Sending you [heart emoji]”. Her followers were blown away by her beauty, with many leaving heart-eye and flame emojis in the comments section.

There were also responses from people calling Katy “Perfection” and “Cute and sexy.”

His appearance comes after announcing the explosive news of his departure. American idol after seven seasons as a judge alongside Luke Bryan And Lionel Richie.

She announced her departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 13, revealing that she would be leaving the long-running ABC singing competition after the new season concluded later this year.

“I love Idol so much!” she says. “It connected me to the heart of America. But I feel like I need to get out and feel that pulse at my own pace.”

WATCH: Katy Perry announces departure from American Idol

When Jimmy asked what her fellow judges thought of her decision, she joked, “Well, they'll find out tonight!” before clarifying: “Well, they know I have things planned for this year.”

She added: “It's going to be a very exciting year, Jimmy, for all the girl pop stars. Let's just say I'm creating space for my new stature.

“I feel like I need to go out and find that pulse at my own pace, you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

Katy joined the series alongside Luke and Lionel for its revival on ABC in 2018 with its 16th season. With the announcement of his departure, his fellow judges have yet to confirm whether their tenure on the show will change anytime soon.

Discussions now turn to who will replace Katy on the jury and a former American idolthe winner submitted her name.

Jordan Sparkswon the sixth season in 2007 when she was just 17, and now it appears she's hoping to return to the series that launched her music career.

“Oh hiiii @AmericanIdolI hear a seat opened up at the judges table!” she tweeted on February 16. “I’m putting my name in the hat!”

