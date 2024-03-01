Rick Owens fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection





We were back at the Manse Rick Owenss Place du Palais Bourbon today. As he did during the January men's season, Owens swapped the brilliance (his word) of his shows at the Palais de Tokyo for a more respondent. Owens' singular and radical vision remains big enough for the Monumental Palace. The bat shoulders scratched the earlobes, the down jackets enveloped the torso like protective shells, and the leather and down boots reminiscent of the inflatable rubber ones he had donned during his men's show evoked costumes. spatial, as if his models had just returned from a walk in space. moon. The dark pink dress worn by Matires Fcaless Hannah Rose Dalton appeared to have wings grown in the back. But bringing home the former headquarters of the French Socialist Party, and a space that Owens has called soft, eternal, and raw in the past, an apt description gave him reason to focus on smaller gestures, too. Like sweater dresses that outlined the body from the neckline to platform shoes, with a porthole in the back to show off a captivating tattoo, for example, and extremely elegant bias draped dresses accessorized with sheepskin capes which reflected his obsession with 1930s shello Jean Harlow. It's not easy for many designers to be so autobiographical, Owens said, and he wasn't just referring to the fact that he hit the real estate jackpot when he bought his house years ago. 20 years. As one of the last independent designers in Paris, he has fewer voices in his ear and independence to do what he wants. It was a collection in which his gothic instincts clashed with his penchant for goddess silhouettes, both honed during his foreign childhood, and both sides emerged victorious. When I talk about Porterville, his California hometown, whose name appeared in an Art Deco font marching across the Capes, I'm talking about oppression and intolerance, and that's a fact of life that won't go away. never, he said. Part of my role in life is to balance that with this joyous perversity. He pointed out that the shaggy mohair coats with samples of sheepskin adding definition to their shoulders were modeled on the versions of military blankets he made in his early days as a designer on Hollywood Boulevard, the first place where he could be whoever he wanted to be. Resurrecting them was less an act of nostalgia, an overused fashion trend of the moment, than a gesture of hope. “I offer other options than the narrow, strict, almost cruel aesthetic standards we are bombarded with every day,” he said. It's not a war of aggression, it's a gentle tease: let's blur the lines. When you blur the lines aesthetically, other attitudes about acceptance fade away. Online trolls are probably beyond repair, but this exhibition was a reminder to other creators, independent or not, of the power and persuasion of fierce authenticity.

