Men's hoops hits the road for NCAA battle with Loras

ST. PETER, Minnesota. The Gustavus men's basketball team is on its way to the team's first NCAA appearance since 2012, heading to Platteville to take on 20th-ranked Loras (23-5) in the first round of the national tournament. The Gusties earned the MIAC automatic bid after beating Hamline 72-71 in the conference championship last Saturday, while Loras punched its ticket with an 85-76 win over No. 17 Nebraska Wesleyan over the weekend. finished last to win the American Rivers Conference tournament. also includes host No. 11 UW-Platteville (23-4) and Bethany Lutheran (24-3). Warning is set for 5:20 p.m.

DOUBLE PROBLEM

For the first time in school history, the Gustavus men's and women's basketball teams both advance to the NCAA tournament in the same season. The Gustie basketball teams are the first in the MIAC in eight years to win postseason titles (St. Thomas in 2015).

GURSTS IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

The Gusties are scheduled to make their 14th NCAA appearance (1987, 1989, 1992, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2012, 2024) and first since the 2012 season where the Gusties won a -grand bid at the tournament. St. Thomas holds the MIAC record for NCAA playoff appearances with 20, but the Gusties' 14 is the most among current conference teams, followed by Saint John's (11).

The 2012 Gusties fell in the first round of the tournament to Wheaton, 68-60. The program's best finish came in the 2003 season, advancing to the national championship game in Salem, Virginia, falling to Williams 67-65 to finish as the national runner-up.

THE SERIES

The first round matchup between the Gusties and Duhawks will be the second meeting between the two programs. The last time they met was in the 1972-73 season, when Loras beat Gustavus 73-55 in Dubuque. The 1973 Gusties finished the year 11-14 overall.

PATH TO THE ELIMINARS

The Gusties completed one of the most exciting MIAC playoff series in conference history last week, winning all three games in epic fashion.

The Gusties defeated Bethel 85-80 in the MIAC quarterfinals, beating the Royals for the first time all season when it mattered most. The Gusties and Royals traded the lead 12 times during the game, before Gustavus went up by five points in the final three minutes of the game and never let the Royals come back.

Against Carleton in the semifinals, the Gusties and Knights played the highest-scoring MIAC playoff game in conference history, winning 124-116 in double overtime. Jonathan Anderson made the Gusties' most important shot of the 2023-24 season, beating the buzzer with a jumper to tie the game 94-94 and send the semifinal into overtime. Anderson came off the bench for 12 points, two rebounds, an assist and a crucial steal, and scored eight points in the two extra frames to lead the Gusties to victory.

In the title match, despite being outscored 43-34 in the second half and 10-6 in the final minutes of play, Hamline's batter failed thanks to Hamline's defense. Adam Biewen giving the Gusties a one-point victory in the title game.

LOOKING FOR GUSTS

The Gusties finished the regular season with a 15-10 overall record and a 14-6 mark in the MIAC to find themselves tied for second in the conference standings. The team is averaging 78.9 points per game and holding opponents to 73.0 for a 5.9 scoring margin. The team is shooting 49.0 percent from the field this season, a mark that ranks 12th in the NCAA. The Gusties have consistently ranked among the best shooting teams in the country and have a three-point percentage of 39.5, which ranks fourth in the country. The team's 7.2 rebound margin ranks 24th in Division III.

SUPER SWANSON

Spencer Swanson was sensational during the Gusties' MIAC playoff run, averaging 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 43.3 minutes in the three games. Swanson played every minute of the playoffs for the Gusties, made a career-high 12 free throws on 13 attempts in the Carletondouble OT thriller and nearly completed a triple-double with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. shooting an impressive 58.8 percent against Bethel, dominating the field with 10-of-17 shooting and nine rebounds, and led the Gusties to the championship with 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.

FOLLOW KIENITZ

Brady Kienitz , who only scored 20 points once in the first half of the season, is averaging 19.5 in his last six games and is easily having the best season of his career. Kienitz has scored a career-high five times this season and had a team-high 30 against Carleton last Thursday. In 28 games, Kienitz shot 48.3 percent, including a 44.7 mark from beyond the arc on 72 3-pointers. His percentage from beyond the arc ranks ninth in the country heading into the weekend. Kienitz had 48 rebounds, 40 assists, nine blocks and 16 steals total this season.

CONFERENCE HONORS

Swanson earned his second straight All-MIAC honor after the season, leading the Gusties in nearly every statistical category. Swanson averaged 19.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.4 blocks and 37.5 minutes per game, all team-leading stats. The junior became the 34th member of the program's elite 1,000-point club this season and the first player to eclipse 1,000 career points in five years. The star forward shot 56.0 percent from the field this season and 50.0 from three, and ranks fourth in the nation in minutes per game. Swanson was one of two players to be named MIAC Offensive Player of the Week and MIAC Defensive Player of the Week this season, and was the only player in the conference to rank in the top five in scoring, rebounds and field goal percentage, and minutes. Swanson's 539 points this season are the ninth all-time record in the Gustie program, tied with DL Smith who scored 539 in the 1956-57 season and one point behind Luke Schmidt (1996-97). His 212 field goals rank seventh and his 254 rebounds rank eighth in program season records with the Gusties' NCAA Tournament still in the season.

Olson earned his first All-Conference selection after averaging 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds during his second year in a Gustie jersey. Olson shot 53.1 percent from the field while starting in all 28 games for the Gusties this season, averaging 27.4 minutes per game. The senior made a game-high 79 free throws (sixth/MIAC) on 75.2 percent shooting from the charity stripe. His seven rebounds per conference game ranked seventh in the league, while his field goal percentage ranked fifth.

Swanson, Olson and Adam Biewen led the Gusties to their first MIAC playoff championship since 2005 and were all selected to the conference playoff team. Olson nearly averaged a point/rebound double-double per game, with 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds, including a career-high 17 rebounds in the team's overtime win over Carleton. Adam Biewen made a number of key plays for the team on both ends of the court during the MIAC playoffs. The senior scored 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds last week. Biewen scored 17 against Bethel, including an impressive steal/dunk to end the game. Against Carleton, Biewen scored 15 in the final 10 minutes of regulation, including a three-pointer with three seconds on the clock to set the stage for the tying buzzer-beater. In the title match, Biewen added the game-winning save, which would have been a buzzer-beater for the Pipers to win the championship.

IN SEARCH OF DUHAWKS

Loras is back in the NCAA tournament after a five-year drought. The team is ranked 20th in the country by D3hoops.com and has posted a 23-5 overall record and 11-5 in the American Rivers Conference. The Duhawks are one of four ARC teams in the NCAA Tournament, joined by No. 19 Nebraska Wesleyan, University of Dubuque and No. 25 Coe College. Loras earned ARC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after posting a 3-0 record. in the conference tournament last week to win their first tournament title since 2008.

Loras lost its final regular season game to Dubuque, 74-66, but ran flawlessly during the conference playoffs, winning 86-62 over Buena Vista in the quarterfinals, 76-73 over Coe in semifinal and upsetting NWU on the road 85-76. in overtime in the title game.

The Duhawks have produced one of the best offenses in Division III men's hoops this season, averaging in the top 20 in all six NCAA statistics. Loras has a 1.47 assist-to-turnover ratio (16th/NCAA), 78.0 free throw percentage (9th), 31.6 3-point attempts (6th), 11.8 3-pointers made per game (4th), 13.5 points margin and 85.5. points per game (both 15th in the country). Loras is shooting 46.5 percent from the field this season and has held opponents to 43.8 percent. Loras is the closest team to hosting UW-Platteville, with just 21.3 miles between the two institutions.

DUHAWKS IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

Friday's game will mark just the Duhawks' second NCAA national tournament appearance, with the only other coming during the 2018-19 season. Loras advanced to the NCAA sectional final in the 2019 tournament, winning 75-64 over Albion in the first round, 84-82 over No. 15 North Central in the second round and falling to the eventual national champion #4 UW-Oshkosh in the soft 16.

STATISTICS FOUND

Ali Sabet, who was recently named First Team All-Conference by the ARC, is averaging 18.9 points per game to lead the team. Sabet scored 24 goals in the ARC championship game on 7-of-12 shooting to lead his team to an overtime victory. In 28 games so far this season, Sabet is averaging 31.0 minutes, 18.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. Sabet has the best free throw percentage in the NCAA at 92.9 percent, stopping 79 of 85 attempts. His 3.21 3-pointers made per game rank seventh in the nation, his 3-point attempts rank 11th (219) and his total makes 90 3-pointers ranked fourth in Division III. Sabethas shot 47.1 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc this season.