Spring 2024 fashion forecast: top expert opinions on the must-have shopping trends

Even though winter seems to never end, spring is coming.

To set you up for style success, we're breaking down some of the biggest takeaways from fashion month from a handful of experts.

Celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahiwho works with Adele, Jeremy Allen White and recently styled 7 For All Mankind's Spring/Summer 2024 campaign, shared with “GMA” the trends she chooses to take from the runway to real life.

Mizrahi told “GMA” that she doesn't typically do her or her clients' hair based on trends, but leans toward a few specific things.

“I love it when spring comes. My uniform is a white t-shirt and jeans this time of year,” Mizrahi said.

We also spoke with the lifestyle host Melissa Chataigne, who is no stranger to red carpets and trends to follow. “After being sweaty for the past few years, it’s nice to see the return of power dressing for spring,” Chataigne said.

In addition to fashion looks, we discussed one of the most important additions to any outfit: shoes – with a fashion blogger. Maria Makarenko.

Makarenko, Mizrahi, and Chataigne shared what to look for and what to buy below. Check it out.

Fashion trends for spring 2024

Transparent overlay

“For years, we saw the rise of nude fashion, culminating in sheer looks that left little to the imagination, from the runways to the red carpet,” Mizrahi said.

“The momentum for sheer pieces isn't slowing, but we're seeing a shift in the way items are styled – now in a significantly more modest way,” she added. “For example, at the Altuzarra and Carven show, sheer pencil skirts were paired with round-neck knits and pointed mules. At Prada, shift dresses made from delicate organza in a range of pastels seemed to float on the catwalk. What each of these looks highlights is a new era of transparency, more accessible and easier to wear than the completely stripped-down looks that have permeated recent seasons.”

Will Oversized Sheer Shirt

Jean Barrel

“Barrel jeans are this season's most shared trend and can be paired with almost anything in your wardrobe. Wide, structured cowboy pants may seem too masculine, but they're surprisingly flattering and highlight your shoes take center stage. Dress up for a casual Friday with a pair. Matching your crisp white blouse or favorite buckle jacket,” Chataigne said.

Good Luck Mid-Rise Roll-Leg Jeans

Faretumiya Baggy Wide Leg Jeans Women Casual Loose Mid Waist Denim Pants 90s Boyfriend Baggy Girlfriend Barrel Jeans

Very dark jeans

If you don't already own one, Mizrahi suggested adding a pair of dark jeans to your wardrobe.

“Dark denim without a wash is a great alternative to black pants or black jeans – there’s something so crisp about them,” she said.

Jo High-Rise Wide Ankle Jeans

The perfect vintage wide-leg jeans

RIBCAGE STRAIGHT ANKLE WOMEN’S JEANS

Oversized bags

According to Mizrahi, an oversized bag is a great way to always be prepared when you're on the go.

HOXIS Oversized Vegan Leather Tote Women Weekend Bag Shopper Handbag Travel Handbag

BAGGU Large Nylon Crescent Bag

KlaOYer Oversized Leather Tote Bag Large Capacity Work Hobo Handbag PU Leather Bucket and Handbag Large Soft Travel Bag

Purple tones

Goodbye millennial pink, hello luscious lilac.

“The color purple has been seen everywhere in Michael Kors and Masha Popova's elopements. Try a lightweight knit or add color to your accessories – think hats, socks and underwear,” Chataigne said.

Ribbed polo cardigan sweater

Cloud Fleece Joggers By Aerie OFFLINE

Powerful dressing

“The emphasis on monochrome looks in gray, black and beige is definitely having a moment,” Chataigne said. “Elevate a fitness suit by adding a power blazer on top or pair a vest with fitted shorts of the same fabric, add kitten heels and you're ready to take on the world.

The oversized blazer in TENCEL

Viscose knit cardigan

Editor One-Button Boyfriend Blazer

Shoe trends for spring 2024

Metallics

“Metallic-finished shoes have a big statement to make and can come in any variation from comfortable flats to strappy stilettos. This trend has been featured on the runways of top fashion houses such as Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Muller, Tom Ford and LaQuan. Smith,” Makarenko said.

Aerosoles Camera Platform Sandal

Bri Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat (Women's)

Transparent or mesh flats

“With brands like Ulla Johnson, Bottega Veneta and Stella McCartney leading the way, think of clear or mesh shoes as great lightweight, breathable shoes for spring and summer,” Makarenko said.

Miranda Mary Jane Flat (Women)

Balanced Clear Flat (Women)

Mesh Mary Jane Flats (Women)

Thin sneakers

“Our sneakers lose volume and return to the classics like Adidas fans,” said Makarenko.

With their retro vibe and more sensible look, brands like Ferragamo, Gucci, Miu Miu, Dries Van Noten and Louis Vuitton are all moving away from chunky sneakers.

Nike Killshot 2 Women's Shoes

Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe

Low heel slingback

“Miu Miu sparked the popularity of the kitten heel in its previous season and the mass market is quickly picking up on this trend,” Makarenko said.

The kitten heel slingback can be a great day to night shoe where comfort meets style.

Vince Camuto Riccou kitten heel pumps