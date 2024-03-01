Molly Ringwald cried over her prom dress in 'Pretty in Pink'





Molly Ringwald says she wasn't exactly thrilled about wearing the iconic ballgown in “Pretty in Pink.” The actor reviewed some of his famous looks throughout his career in an interview with Harper's Bazaar for the February 29 episode of her Fashion Flashback series. During the episode, Feud: Capote Vs., 56. The Swans actor revealed that his character Andie Walsh's final look in the 1986 film made him cry. Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer in the 1986 film “Pretty in Pink.” PictureLux / The Hollywood Archi / Alamy Stock Photo The dress is so iconic now; I really hated it at the time. It wasn't quite what I had imagined, she said of the dress. I cried; I burst into tears. The dress in question was worn by Andie to prom and embodies the epitome of 1980s fashion. It features pink satin, polka dots, cut-out shoulders, slightly puffed sleeves and intricate lace detailing . No one can really look good in this dress. It's not a very flattering dress, Ringwald continued. The actor expanded on his point of view, recognizing some of the dress's redeeming qualities. Although she can now appreciate the halter, Ringwald admitted that she can't entirely embrace the prevalence of the inverted triangle, which was popular in the '80s. Considering Andie was supposed to be this great fashion designer, I thought maybe she should have pursued something else, Ringwald said of the character, who experiments with various eccentric outfits and accessories throughout the film. Ringwald's pink dress for the film's ball scene. Paramount Pictures / Alamy I kept everything from that movie except the dress, and it's a shame I would love it now, the actor added before sharing that if she could tell her younger self something about the dress now it would be to have a sense of humor about it. If you can look beautiful in this dress, you can look beautiful in anything, she added. Marilyn Vance designed the dress that Ringwald wears in the film. In 2021, Vance reflected on everything that went into making the famous pink dress for the Designing a Hollywood podcast. The costume designer explained that Andie's modest economic background, from across the train tracks, greatly influenced the design of the dress. It was really interesting because (the characters) come from the other side of the train tracks, she noted. They were undernourished as far as clothing was concerned. They created looks and things that made them feel unique and who they were. They tried anyway.

