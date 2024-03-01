Get the Marmot Shadow Down Jacket for Men at 50% off





With spring only a few weeks away, it's the perfect time to prepare for next winter with the Marmots Manteaux flash sale, where you can get up to 60% off best-selling styles. THE Shadow down jacket for men is currently available for $176, down from $350. Available in four colorways Black, Limelight, Vetiver and Dark Jungle/Haze, this winter coat features a regular fit, allowing for multiple layers underneath for added warmth if the weather demands it. Free standard shipping rates apply. Continue reading below for more details on the Shadow down jacket for men. There's a lot to love about this roomy, breathable and warm winter coat known as the Shadow down jacket. It is a technical piece designed for cold weather and would be the ideal companion on the slopes or for ice fishing in winter. Features include a Recco Avalanche Rescue reflector, fixed helmet-compatible hood, fixed powder skirt to keep snow out, and underarm zippers. You can also bet your hands will stay warm thanks to the zippered hand warmer pockets and adjustable drawstring hem that can be tightened to help keep the cold out. THE Shadow down jacket also features adjustable Velcro cuffs and interior pockets for storage. Grab yours here for $176, then discover other offers on the Marmots Manteaux flash sale. Stay up to date with the latest discounts on clothing, shoes and clothing in the 9to5Toys Fashion guide. Learn more about the Shadow down jacket for men: When the mountain air is frigid but the sun is shining, opt for the Mens Shadow Jacket for a day of skiing or snowboarding at the resort. Throw on this puffy technical ski jacket over your base layer when temperatures drop and storm clouds are nowhere in sight. 700-fill-power down insulation with Down Defender treatment will keep you warm in freezing temperatures without weighing you down. Heat-releasing PitZips help regulate your temperature if the weather is wrong or you need to release heat when the powder gets deep. Reinforced shoulders and sleeves add durability for traversing skinny trees in search of pockets of untouched powder. Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for all the latest videos, reviews, and more! < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.3%"/>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5toys.com/2024/02/29/grab-marmot-mens-shadow-down-jacket-50-off/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos