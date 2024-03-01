New designer Chemena Kamali relaunches Chloé with a 1970s-tinged debut at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS — Chloé revisited its vibrant 1970s essence, infused with the indelible influence of Karl Lagerfeld, while propelling the brand into a new era for its new designer Chemena Kamali's debut show on Thursday at Paris Fashion Week.

Despite Lagerfeld's enduring presence in the brand's aesthetic, Kamali is the latest in a string of designers including Gabriela Hearst, Clare Waight Keller and Phoebe Philo to helm the famed House. This is perfectly fitting for the house that invented ready-to-wear in the post-war 1950s, which freed women from the constraints of formality.

Here are some highlights from the Thursday fall-winter 2024 fashion shows:

Returning to or near enough to her roots, Kamali defied the brand's '70s heyday and, in doing so, attracted the great and good of the fashion world for her debut. This show was among the hottest tickets of Paris Fashion Week.

Attendees were a whos who of fashion dynasties, recalling the past and looking toward the future. Pat Cleveland, iconic model and one of the first women of color to achieve success on the catwalk, participated in a series of photos in the 1960s and 1970s with her model daughter, Anna Cleveland.

The fashion dynasty was closely followed by Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger, the model daughter of Hall and Mick Jagger. They snuggled into their cushioned seats next to Mikhaela Aghion, the granddaughter of Chloé founder Gaby Aghion.

Kamali, a 42-year-old designer from Düsseldorf who rose through the ranks inside the house, said a sense of nostalgia and something that triggers a memory is at the heart of the brand, visible not only in the stars present, but also in clothes which had one foot in the past and the other in the future.

For fall, diaphanous rows of 1970s ruffles in light, almost angelic hues defined the runway aesthetic in a brutalist warehouse. The soaked concrete and visibly rough plaster contrasted gently with the inherent femininity of the creations.

The strong collection featured many moments of whimsy. Exaggeratedly floaty dresses were sometimes elegantly tucked into giant, shiny leather pirate boots, adding unexpected style contrasts.

The same goes for the occasional sparkle of gold-metal Chloé belts, golden grape-shaped clasps, or the occasional giant brown leather handbag almost as big as the model holding it. Layering, statement fur and pirate-style tights also shaped the style in the late 1970s.

Kamali said she aimed to honor the brand's legacy of liberation and innovation.

Gaby (Aghion) wanted to free women from the rigidity of couture (in the 1950s),” she told reporters, linking the creation of the brand to her current mission. She was one of the first to make ready-to-wear because she wanted women to be able to move and go to work.

Reflecting on Karl's transformative era, Kamali said Lagerfeld was so influential in the late '70s (because he) was someone who could look at the past and the future simultaneously.

In a touching moment, capturing this mood, Kamali dedicated the show to her father, who recently passed away. Her young son jumped without warning into her arms as she stepped forward to applause.

Another episode of Paris Fashion Week brought another designer-less Givenchy exhibition to the (albeit sublimely chic) ​​salons of the Avenue George V headquarters. While the decor of the LVMH-owned brands was minimalist, with wooden floors A point of Hungary in bare wood, it made up for it with buzz as well-wishers crowded the famous Parisian avenue and VIP guests were showered with champagne.

The Givenchy studio takes back the reins of ready-to-wear by unveiling fanciful, inventive creations inspired, it says, by seduction, and the flirtatious and suggestive side of the muses who inspired founder Hubert de Givenchy.

The collection opened with a mini dress featuring a striped, metal-like surface texture, a contemporary contrast to its classic long train. Rigid, swirling scarves introduced a major theme of bands, echoed in panels of stiff bands adorning the bust of an iconic little black dress like that worn by muse Audrey Hepburn in a remarkable avant-garde gesture.

Oversized fur coats added on-trend glamour, alongside a loose A-line wool coat with an offset back and an array of shiny gold and bejeweled earrings. Yet amid the cheers, a slight murmur among participants suggested a lack of cohesion and creativity. Could this be due to the fact that the legendary house was sailing here without its captain, following the departure of Matthew Williams announced in December last year?

There remains the hope that this great Parisian House will soon find Williams' successor.

American fashion maestro Rick Owens' latest showcase was an avant-garde exploration of anthropomorphism, presenting a universe where humans and aliens merge. Owens' ready-to-wear collection, dubbed Porterville in homage to the California town of his youth, served as this season's namesake and muse. Logos emblazoned on the tops paid homage to Owens' roots and catapulted the audience into a spectacle of dark displacements and surreal, inhuman references.

Models emerged as if from the future, their silhouettes considerably elongated by boots reminiscent of insect limbs or exaggerated horse hooves and cap-crowned heads that fused equestrian with cosmic explorer. The silver ball pendants added an ancient and futuristic aura to the unique edge of the collection.

Owen's signature embrace of volume manifested itself in the airbag-like body wraps, while the High Priestess-style spiked shoulders on duvet jackets and the primal ferocity of jumpsuits and fuzzy capes conveyed a feeling of protection.

Isabel Marant, the quintessential Parisian designer with an uncanny ability to capture the essence of La Parisienne, delved into the 1970s. With a bohemian-chic spirit that has become synonymous with the DNA of the Marants brand, the outdoor show evening was a vibrant rework of the retro aesthetic.

Leopard prints lurked, making an appearance throughout the collection, appearing under the lining of a coat's collar or adorning leggings beneath a cascade of richly layered fall hues. The collection's arrogance was further enhanced by baggy, buckled leather pants that flowed into '70s fringed boots, evoking an insouciance. Low waisted belts, adorned with black and gold buckles, cinched in, added an extra touch of effortless cool.

Marant's Parisian roots are evident in her fusion of ethnic bohemianism with a tomboyish street chic that has long captivated fashion insiders. Her ability to make mundane pieces seductive was evident in the reinterpretation of a beige jumpsuit that, under her creative direction, even exuded femininity.