Mother of the Groom Wears Ball Gown and Tiara to Son's Wedding





A mother of the groom pulled out all the stops for her son's wedding!

On February 12, mom and comedian Jodi Jones, known as Jodi White on social media, took to TikTok to share her look for the big day.

My son is getting married today and the dress code invitation says, “Upstage the bride,” White explained. Challenge accepted.

Jodi White with her son Geoffrey Jones and partner Joo at the couple's wedding.

John Carrithers



In the following clip, the Georgia-based comic and mother of three showed off her powder blue ball gown, with silver detailing, white gloves and a sparkly tiara to complete the look. To date, his TikTok has garnered over two million views.



White's son Geoffrey Jones and his partner Joo knew big personalities would be in attendance on their special day. So they decided to give their guests the opportunity to go all out and asked them to steal the spotlight from the bride on the wedding invitation.

“Weddings are serious,” Geoffrey, 36, said Tuesday. “It was going to be a room full of people who loved and supported us and we wanted it to be fun. We have a lot of fashionable and crazy friends.”

“We really wanted to give people a chance to show themselves and celebrate their wedding fantasies,” he continued.





The couple who told the outlet they got engaged after meeting three years ago on Tinder wanted their wedding to be a family affair. Hosting the ceremony at their home in Jonesboro, Georgia, they used two white chihuahuas, Bella and Bailey, as bridesmaids. Geoffrey's sister wore a hot pink pantsuit and tiara to celebrate the nuptials.

Jodi White at her son's wedding.

Dale Jones



“My mother-in-law and grandmothers arrived in tiaras, my niece dressed as Princess Elsa and two of my best friends wore ball gowns with sequins and shawls,” Geoffrey added. “My dream was for our married guests to show up in their wedding dresses.”

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, the couple changed outfits four times throughout the day. Their first were gray and blue suits with a floral print before changing into black suits for the ceremony.

To end the evening, the couple chose a pink satin blazer with a diamond pin, white pants and a sparkling sequin poncho.

“All a parent hopes for is their child to be happy,” White said of the ceremony. “Knowing that my son found the love of his life and that they share such a special and fun bond made me thrilled. I was going to find something low-key to wear, but when I saw this dress, I just couldn't help it… It was such a fun, beautiful and emotional day for all of us.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/grooms-mom-wears-ballgown-and-tiara-to-son-wedding-8601606 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos