Marthas Vineyard Boutique the Great Wear opens in Boston

Edgartown's fashion-forward mainstay arrives at the Seaport.
Have or take a look past the throngs of luxury international retailers lining the seaport's sidewalks, and it's immediately obvious that the neighborhood has no shortage of clothing stores. However, none of them really filled the niche that the Super put seems tailor-made for.
The newly opened independent boutique is an offshoot of the beloved treasure of the same name in Edgartown. A mainstay of Marthas Vineyard for 55 years, the store has developed a strong base of customers over the decades, including daring ones like Carly Simon, James Taylor, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Uma Thurman, thanks in large part to the centric philosophy on the client of owners Nicole and Kenny Bilzerian. . Were very practical; were more like personal shoppers, says Nicole, who has worked with her husband, founder of the men's and women's clothing store, since the 1980s. At first, Kenny brought fashion to the Vineyard, which was very conservative at the time , said Nicole. He sold Frye boots and ankle boots. Later, the store was entirely devoted to 1980s fashion: shoulder pads, high-top sneakers and leggings. Our selection evolved and changed as fashion evolved over the years, explains Nicole.
The couple had dreamed of opening a second location for years, and Nicole had her eye on the Seaport before COVID hit. In 2023, it seemed like the time was right: The Bilzerians' son, Dylan, and his wife, Erika Chancellor, who had been director of the Edgartown location for nearly six years, were ready to move to town and run the new store. They were excited to do it and we were excited to have the opportunity to continue the legacy of the store,” Nicole says.
Slightly modified for urban shoppers, the Seaport site offers fashion-forward clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women. We try not to have a specific look or price point, says Nicole of stores that constantly carry a range of items like Ulla Johnson, Suprema, Herno and Golden Goose. An extensive collection of costume jewelry includes gold and silver pieces adorned with precious and semi-precious stones; there's even a small housewares section that included some stunning hand-blown glassware when we stopped by.
Enthusiasm for the store has already been high, Chancellor says, in large part because of the store's unique approach: People like that were a little different and we wanted to give them a style. We want to help them find an outfit for an event, or even a whole new wardrobe.
First published in the print edition of the March 2024 issue with the title Just For Kicks.
