Stylist Reveals Why You Shouldn't Wear These Gen Z-Loved Fashion Choices to the Workplace, Including Sneakers
As the great migration back to the office is in full swing, employees may need a refresher on more than just workplace etiquette.
Liz Teich, founder of The New York stylistsaid people “almost seem to forget how to dress for the office” after spending years working remotely, which has made the office “much more casual.”
“It seems like everything is going well these days,” Teich told the Post, adding that workplaces are “losing that professionalism when it comes to wardrobe.”
“I had a client who told me that she usually wore leggings to the office and that to get dressed you had to wear jeans because, since the pandemic, even her boss has become more casual.”
Now, employees who haven't seen their boss face to face in a while want to “look more polished,” especially those who want a promotion but may not know where to start after years spent lounging in leggings on their couch. .
Not forgetting that there is a generational style gap as more Gen Zers enter the workforce, shoe choice, she noted, is the “biggest difference” between Zoomers and Millennials.
“I had a Gen Z client who wore [Nike] Air Force Ones, a fitted bodysuit and wide pants for the office. And I said, 'Maybe this is better suited for going out, and let's step things up for the office instead and look for a more refined alternative,'” she explained.
Instead of the polyester blouses and revealing tops Teich defined as “going out clothes” the client already owned, Teich suggested “slimmer” and higher quality pieces, and reserving the bulky white Nikes for occasions. social.
“While Gen Z wears a lot of sneakers and not really heels, and millennials tend to gravitate toward heels,” she said, adding that shoes might be the biggest “update » of an outfit to make it “office-appropriate”, whatever. be a heel or flat kitten.
White sneakers get especially dirty, Teich said, noting how light-colored shoes get “damaged” over time from scuffs and soiled laces. Taking care of your shoes, she added, is “the number one thing you can do to instantly look put-together” without spending a dime.
“The biggest thing I see with my Gen Z customers is that they don't take care of their clothes and shoes,” continued Teich, who would also avoid ripped or frayed jeans. “Taking care of your shoes is really going to reflect how you take care of yourself and how you take care of your work.”
That long, cozy cardigan you keep in your desk drawer or draped over your chair, probably for when the frigid office air conditioning needs to be removed.
Almost all of Teich's clients who work in the office own “the oversized, long, comfortable cardigan” that is “great for working from home” but can look “sloppy” in the workplace.
Instead, save the cardigan for lounging on the sofa at home and opt for a chic, more tailored jacket, such as a classic blazer.
“No matter what industry you work in, even if you're in a creative field or you work on Wall Street, having a great blazer can… be like a workhorse in your wardrobe,” a- she said, adding that it's “something everyone could use” in their closet.
Whether it's loose or structured, oversized or fitted, “it doesn't matter as long as you feel good,” she added, and as long as it's not fast fashion.
Teich said her customers often look for work-appropriate clothes at fast fashion retailers, but that makes them look “sloppy”: frayed seams, poor stitching, cheap polyester fabric. So choosing just one high-quality piece “can make a huge difference.”
“It seems so frivolous, but our appearance and our wardrobe is truly a reflection of who we are,” Teich explained.
“And if you show up to the office looking too casual or too sloppy, then your colleagues and superiors may look at you and say that you're probably not working as hard as someone else who might be a little bit more established.
