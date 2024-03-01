New York State Senator Steve Rhoads Launches Professional Clothing Drive for Veterans





New York State Senator Steve Rhoads teams up with Mothers Blue Star Military NY 14to help young veterans in need of professional clothing. Military Blue Star Mothers NY 14 is a local organization dedicated to supporting and honoring our military and their families. As a group of mothers whose sons and daughters currently serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces, they understand the importance of providing resources and support to those who have courageously served our country. From March 1 to April 1, Senator Rhoads and Military Blue Star Mothers NY 14 will collect professional clothing to support young New York veterans looking to start their professional careers and dress for success. New or gently used formal clothing will be accepted such as dress shirts, dress pants, ties, suits, overcoats, sports jackets, blazers, dress socks, dress shoes, vests and belts. This initiative aims not only to provide these young veterans with the clothing necessary to succeed in their job interviews and professional setting, but also to show them our support and appreciation for their service to our country. State Senator Steve Rhoads and Military Blue Star Mothers NY 14 hope to positively impact the lives of these young veterans and help them transition to civilian life with confidence and success. Senator Rhoads encourages everyone to take a moment to clean out their closets and donate to this worthy cause, because every little bit helps make a difference in the lives of our veterans. He also thanks Verity Van Lines for its support in providing the collection boxes necessary for the success of this campaign. Senator Rhoads said: We are going to organize a march in memory of our military heroes! Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our freedoms, and it is our duty to support them in every way possible. This professional clothing drive is just one small way we can give back to those who have given so much. The campaign will not only benefit veterans, but it will also bring the community together to support our heroes and serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave service members and the importance of giving back to those who defended our country. . Residents have 5 drop-off points to drop off their professional clothing: Seaford Public Library (2234 Jackson Ave #A, Seaford, NY 11783) Bellmore Memorial Library (2288 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY) Wantagh Public Library (3285 Park Ave, Wantagh, NY 11793) Levittown Public Library (1 Bluegrass Ln, Levittown, NY 11756) Senator Rhoads' District Office (4236 Merrick Road, First Floor, Massapequa, NY 11758) For more information about Senator Rhoads' Professional Clothing Drive for Veterans or any legislative matters, please contact Senator Rhoads' district office at 516-882-0630 or [email protected].

