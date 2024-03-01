Serena Williams impresses in the most body-hugging dress with unexpected details





Serena Williams was spotted Wednesday night at a chic Paris Fashion Week event and to say she oozed glamor would be an understatement. The former Grand Slam singles champion, 42, looked sensational as she stepped out in a skintight black knit dress which hugged her figure beautifully. Serena's dress featured a high round neck with white piping to pair with the unexpected floral detail. © Getty Have you noticed Serena's killer heels? The athlete's dress had a white rose printed on the front that covered the entire dress. She wore a long black coat over her shoulders for an effortless aesthetic and donned a pair of killer heels that may have gone unnoticed with the wow factor of the dress but deserve their own moment in the spotlight. © Getty Serena's hair has been transformed The black strappy numbers featured a pointed sole and black patent flowers. We also couldn't help but notice Serena's stunning locks. The star was seen with ash blonde hair that had been styled into loose, effortless waves that perfectly framed her face. © Getty Serena oozed glamor as she arrived at the Balmain show © Getty Serena's makeup was totally flawless Her makeup was also executed to perfection with bold brows, stunning blush skin and a glossy nude lip. Definition was also added to the eyes with a soft, shimmery eyeshadow that met her fluttery lashes. © Getty Alexander Edwards and Cher attended the Balmain RTW fall 2024 show The tennis star was seen at the Balmain Women's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show where she was in good sartorial company alongside Cher who looked timeless in a pair of unexpected wide-leg jeans in a dark wash, an oversized black blazer and platform shoes. boots. The singer, 77, was photographed alongside her heavily tattooed boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 38. ©Instagram Serena showed off her casual side in leather pants Serena is the queen of awesome in black. The former tennis player was spotted taking a phone call from her incredible multi-million dollar Florida mansion, wearing a more casual look with leather pants, black mules and a cropped tweed jacket worthy of a royal. Meanwhile, the mother-of-two showed off her finesse by wearing a black bodycon dress as she took to Instagram from her impressive wardrobe, wearing a figure-hugging number with cut-outs adorned with straps at the hips. ©Instagram Serena donned a pair of heels adorned with a bow Serena posed in a pair of heels with oversized bows on the toes and added a pop of color with a Gucci silver shimmering curved buckle cherry pink satin envelope clutch. © Getty Serena wowed in a black and gold number Meghan Markle's best friend also wore a very special black dress to the pre-Grammy Awards gala honoring Jon Platt at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills earlier this month. Serena looked stunning in a strapless, straight-cut maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline and the most dramatic gold off-the-shoulder sleeves. Her hair was piled on the top of her head in a loose bun that showed off her stunning gold earrings. She added a watch that surprised with the flamboyance of the sleeves and wore a contrasting red manicure. © Getty Serena's dress had a dramatic train DISCOVER: Serena Williams shares adorable snaps of her sweet lookalike daughter Olympia, 6 Serena's ultimate black dress moment has to be when she took to the red carpet at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards last November in a must-have sequined mermaid dress with huge sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/514452/serena-williams-exudes-glamour-slinkiest-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos