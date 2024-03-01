Don't women deserve more from fashion?

PARIS After The Rows show on Wednesday, men dressed in simple but slightly special long-sleeved T-shirts held silver trays in the courtyard of the brand's headquarters, offering pretty white boxes of madeleines to guests. We couldn't help but think of Proust and the precious essence of his madeleine at the beginning of À la recherche du temps perdu or, in any case, I couldn't help but bite into this spongy and evocative treat in heading towards the metro. It was perfectly dense, a little lemony, and washed with the most elegant coating of sugar. Subtle but sublime. Not too sweet.

Before the show, The Rows' publicist sent out an email asking attendees not to take photos or videos, and each seat was equipped with a simple white notebook and pencil, encouraging you to take photos. notes instead. This tousled The Row, designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, is hugely popular on TikTok, where it's the crown jewel of quiet luxury and influencers hysterically reveal their scores during the line's annual sample sale.

Some felt this phone ban was a reaction to its non-native online presence. But it seemed like they just wanted everyone to sit back and enjoy the show. Clothes. Precious essence. (Besides that: The Row won't release photographs until next week, Olsens! That's why there are no images from the collection here.)

As I chewed my madeleine and reflected on my phone-free experience, I was transported back to a time, long before that time, when fashion was a subculture that required connoisseurship. Of course, most contemporary viewers could appreciate the seduction of Yves Saint Laurent's golden age in the 1970s, and it was easy to see the beauty of a John Galliano dress for Dior in the '90s and 2000.

Who knows if this era was real or imagined by a passion fueled by madeleine. But looking at magazines, reviews and shows of the time, it seems that many women, not just big spenders, viewed fashion as something between a cult and a dating service. They were obsessive but also skeptical, seeking to understand a designer's vision. They took ideas and a few pieces a bit like Comme des Garçons, a piece by Rick Owens, something crazy from Dior or Chanel and mixed them with things they already had. It was a way to assert their fashion knowledge, of course (not to mention the power of their wallets). But it was also a way for a woman to have valuable energy for herself, to think about what she wanted to feel and express herself.

The Row touched on all of this, although it was much more intriguing than it was ten or three years ago, because of the reduced time that women today have to devote to themselves, to their own interests . The Olsens' proposed wardrobe fancifully met these requirements: it was raw but polished, with frayed edges and rough textures, cut into pencil skirts or column dresses with fringe and feathers. Other looks were simply grandiose: a wrap coat with an outrageous wrapped velvet turban, or a beaded top and pants (Deeda Blair pagination!).

There was also warmth and humor here. Their finale, after all these expressive and inventive looks, was a model in a messy bun, big cashmere sweater and pants and sneakers, with a Margaux bag, who Business of Fashion was recently presented as the new version of Hermess Birkin, on his arm. In other words, she's the basic girl who makes TikToks on The Row.

As much as people swoon over The Row, their last few shows have been a bit bland. This one was not only a return to form, but also a confident statement of empathy inspiring women not only to dress pretty, but also to do something a little extraordinary for themselves.

It may seem that designers and their consumers speak different languages. Most designers don't want consumers to have that relationship with what they do, or maybe they just fail to cultivate it. They share the most direct and obvious messages, discouraging nuance and discernment, the goal being to cultivate a fashion victim. No matter what designers come up with, they want people to wear it from head to toe. (Just note how many designer products are photographed in magazines as a complete look, meaning the clothes appear as they were on the runway, without any mixing.) It's a tragic wish when so many bad taste abounds, although it is certainly realized. a lot of people have a lot of money.

But that's not really how women live their lives today, as I noticed in New York. More than ever, women (especially American women) want to live a full life, it's not about having everything within yourself, but about leaving time for yourself. There are so many pressures and pulls on a woman today, and so much that is denied to her. Affirming your individuality, your taste for washing your face in the morning and putting on a beautiful dress and a pair of crazy shoes is an opportunity to affirm your humanity, your autonomy.

Designers seem stuck at the moment am I selling bags? Do I make memes? Should I be political? Several, like Gucci, Toteme and Frankie Shop, responded to this by offering direct, even sober clothing, good coats, pretty dresses, pretty skirts, clever ballet flats. But don't women deserve more?

The very intimate act of seeing how women think and live, and offering the clothes to do so in a more inviting way, is the greatest insight you can have right now. At a certain point in life, we no longer have the time or energy to be embarrassed. Designers like to think that this means you need to look powerful and aggressive. But it is also a kind of mask. What about clothes that simply celebrate the interiority of a woman's life, her ability to spend time with and on herself?

The Row wasn't the only brand to embrace this vibe. There was Dries Van Noten, who praised a woman who decides for herself what she wants to wear, so it's about style and not so much fashion, as he said in behind the scenes. A woman who dares to make her own rules when it comes to clothing. In my opinion, [that means] audacity. But also consider that she takes her time to do things on her own. It was a great mix of taupes, greens and purples, soft terry, shaggy mohair and faux fur; sweatpants worn with blazers; dresses worn with casual grace. She decides, he repeated several times. At least fashion designers think we can make a decision for ourselves!

(Quite a contrast to the Saint Laurent show, an excursion through the possibilities of tights as clothing that revealed the busts of almost every model and also that the possibilities of tights as clothing are quite limited.)

This woman received a more poignant love note at Undercover, where designer Jun Takahashi asked director Wim Wenders to read a story about a woman's day, as always, almost every line began, she wakes up quietly, she studies his face, she prepares her son's breakfast, she listens to Glenn Gould, she reads detective novels. It was so charming and tender to watch the clothes go from casual morning to afternoon to evening, cut with flaps on the outside of jackets and pants, as if this woman still had the feeling of being on the move and then, once Wenders read This Cabin Turned Out the Light to Sleep, the clothes became more outrageous, as if we were seeing his dream world.

The glorious finale was the Thursday debut of Chemena Kamali, Chlo's new designer. In the 1970s, Chloé practically invented the sensibility we're talking about here, neat, sexy, carefree, but still adult and sophisticated. Backstage, Kamali, who recently worked for Saint Laurent, said she wanted to bring Chlo's emotion and feelings back to life. I ultimately think that's what Chlo is talking about.

Designers are often too busy reviving what a brand once stood for, but Kamali is in on the action here. There are a lot of women, between their thirties and seventies, who want beautiful coats, sexy tops and funky pants from a sly and funny designer. Jerry Hall and his daughter Georgia May Jagger, as well as Pat Cleveland and her daughter Anna Cleveland, all sat in the front row wearing the new clothes and looked stunning.

Kamalis's clothes were lively and sensual: ruffled chiffon blouses and dresses, a Chloé specialty, over silk shorts; long and short capes with chiffon ruffles. The steering wheel is very dried out lately, sucked into the dull maw of coquettecore. It deserves better, like Kamali did here: something feminine, ridiculous, and fun.