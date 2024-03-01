Beyoncé wears red hair on the cover of “CR Fashion Book”





Beyonce gave fans déjà vu with her latest hair transformation. Beyoncé, 42, appeared on the cover of CR Fashion Books number 24 with curly red hair, a drastic change from her signature buttery blonde mane. The feature film, which explores Beyoncé's relationship with her hair and the creation of her new hair care line, Ccred, hits newsstands March 29. Beyhive members were quick to react to the fiery makeover, with many social media users comparing the look to the shade the singer wore in the film. Obsessed. It’s SHARON!!!!!! one fan wrote in the comments section while a second exclaimed, Sharon is back!!!!!! A third follower exclaimed: “So obsessed with coding, others shared GIFs of Beyonc in the movie. In the 2009 thriller, Beyoncé plays Sharon, the wife of Idris ElbeIt's Derek Charles. Elbas' character finds himself in a dangerous situation when a co-worker named Lisa (But later) begins stalking him after he refuses to engage in an affair. At the end of the film, Beyoncé and Larter, 48, face off in a bloody fight scene. Elsewhere in the CR Fashion Book spread, Beyoncé shook micro shaggy bangs, another nod to a hairstyle from her past. She previously donned the controversial bangs in the 2010 music video for Lady Gagas Telephone then again briefly in 2014. Related: The evolution of Beyoncé's hair over the years: from voluminous blonde curls to…

Beyoncé's hair evolution is undeniably impeccable. The singer rose to prominence when she became the lead singer of Destiny's Child. At the time, she sported several styles, including bobbed braids, voluminous curls, bangs, thick locks and more. Over the years, Beyonc has mostly opted for blonde locks, but occasionally dons her natural brunette. [] Beyoncé has been experimenting with many different hair styles recently. In November 2023, she debuted platinum blonde hair. Renaissance: a Beyoncé film concert documentary premiere in Los Angeles. She returned to her favorite honey color at her Ccred launch party earlier this month. Beyoncé's decision to go back to the aurelian shade at the Ccred party isn't really surprising, since the platinum look was likely a wig, and the hair care brand designed for all hair textures and types is a celebration of the hitmakers' personal hair journey. (Beyoncé's natural mane has maintained a hazel hue for most of her career.) THANKS! You have successfully registered. In its March/April 2024 cover story for Essence magazine, Beyonc talked more about Ccred, sharing that she chose the name because hair care has always been sacred to me. The relationship we have with our hair is a deeply personal journey. From my childhood spent in my mother's living room to my father applying oil to my scalp to treat my psoriasis, these moments have been sacred to me, she told the publication.

