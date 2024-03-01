New Marin Kitagawa figure from My Dress-Up Darling recreates episode 3 of the anime





A new My darling costume The Marin Kitagawa figure recreates the character as featured in an iconic episode of the fan-favorite anime series.





Now available for pre-order from Good Smile Company, the 1/7 scale figure of Marin Kitagawa is based on a scene from the third episode of My Dress-Up Darling, "So Why Not Us?", featuring Marin and Wakana shopping for cosplay costume materials. The figure, which retails for $105.99 USD, features Marin with a dynamic pose and an innocent smile as she turns towards Wakana. Her hair is faithfully recreated from the episode where she sports curls, unlike her usual straighter hairstyle. Visual highlights of the figure include her flowing skirt and vignette-style base sculpted to resemble a city sidewalk.

THE My darling costume The anime series, based on the Shinichi Fukuda manga of the same name, follows Wakana Gojo, a reclusive first-year high school student ashamed of his passion and talent for making Hina dolls. Marin Kitagawa, a beautiful, socially confident 16-year-old student, discovers Wakana's secret obsession. Instead of ridiculing him, Marin asks Wakana to help him design anime cosplay costumes. This unexpected partnership leads Wakana and Marin to embrace their hidden passion and strengthen their skills and relationships with each other.

Crunchyroll's My Dress-Up Darling description for Episode 3 of Season 1 reads: "After seeing how passionate Marin is about the things she loves, Wakana decides to help her make outfits. He decides to help make a cosplay for Shizuku Kuroe-tan from the game 'Slippery Girls 2.' They had planned to meet later to start measurements, but Marin couldn't wait and ended up coming to Wakana's house that weekend."

When will season 2 of My Dress-Up Darling be released?

In September 2022, My Dress-Up Darling announced a sequel season but has yet to reveal an official release window, leaving fans to speculate that it could arrive later in 2024. A possible factor that slowed down production and the arrival of the second season is My Dress-Up Darling's reluctance to go beyond the source material. Season 1 adapted the first five volumes of the manga, the latter having only reached 10 volumes when the second season was announced. However, My Dress-Up Darling now has 12 volumes published at the time of writing, potentially giving it enough material for the new season. The new My Dress-Up Darling 1/7 scale Marin Kitagawa figure is available for pre-order via the Good Smile Company online store.

