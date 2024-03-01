The fashion effect of Easterseals | Little Rock Party Magazine

Jenn Cook and Emily Young have more than style on their minds for the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser.

This is exactly the kind of thing nonprofits want to see: newcomers falling in love with the mission and longtime supporters staying involved over the years. And that's exactly the Easterseals Arkansas duo of Jenn Cook and Emily Young, co-chairs of this year's fashion event.

The event is famous in Little Rock, a citywide favorite where attendees cheer on Easterseals customers as they parade the latest looks from local boutiques with high energy and biggest smiles.

But first, Soirée got our own taste of glamor with Cook and Young as we discussed Easterseals' mission, how they got involved, and the fashionable soiree in question.

How did you get involved with Easterseals and what attracted you to the event?

JC: I have been very familiar with Easterseals since I was little. My mother-in-law, Paige James, was a development officer at Easterseals about 30 years ago when I was in elementary school. Fast forward to today, I'm in a networking group with Kathryn Norton, the current Head of Development. In 2022, I joined the Easterseals Art & Soul committee and the Fashion Event committee last year. I had never been to Fashion Event, and it was just an incredible feeling to be able to feel the joy and determination of the Easterseals models.

EY: I was part of the group that started this fabulous event in 2008 and chaired it for the first three years. At the time, I co-owned a boutique called Faux Pas with my mother-in-law in downtown Pleasant Ridge. The fashion event began as an event for PRTC stores and businesses, and for the first two years it was held under a tent in the parking lot. The first year we had a very limited budget and relied on a few donations and even prepared the food ourselves. The second year we gained more sponsors and added catering, a band and a silent auction, and attendance increased significantly. By the third year, we gained a lot more recognition, sponsors and an increased budget. We moved it inside the Chenal Country Club. Being asked to be co-chair 16 years after the first event definitely comes full circle.

How long have you been attending the event and do you have any favorite memories?

JC: This will be my second year participating in the event. The best memories I have from last year were seeing the Easterseals designs.

EY: After being involved in every part of this event for the first three years, I took a step back and let other creative minds take over. The event continued to grow, expanding from Chenal CC and moving to larger venues. Since that year, I have been to the parking lot several times, and part of it will always feel like my “baby.” Watching it grow in size and popularity has been such a heartwarming feeling. I have so many favorite memories, but the most amazing and memorable part of all the shows was and always will be watching the looks on the faces of Easterseals customers as they proudly strutted down the runway. The crowd goes wild, and the applause and energy skyrocket.

For someone who has never been there, how would you describe this unique atmosphere?

JC: Everything done, donated or collected is 100% for Easterseals customers. Hearing and seeing their stories is a reminder of resilience and perseverance. The feeling you get when leaving Fashion Event is euphoric, it's very moving. It is the ultimate event of well-being and pleasure. Everyone should come see these amazing Easterseals designs and see the difference you can make in their lives by supporting them. It truly is an organization that everyone can support.

EY: This is an event that is sure to touch your heart and strengthen your resolve to help raise support for Easterseals Arkansas.

In all the hustle and bustle of preparations behind the scenes, what would you like the public to see that isn't happening on the podium?

JC: How selflessly and tirelessly the committee members and staff of Easterseals work to make these events happen. The majority of this event is organized by Easterseals volunteers and planning takes place after hours. It's a fun way to give back and donate your time to an incredible group of people and a great cause.

EY: The hard work of the volunteers who ensure the organization and smooth running behind the scenes. Plus, the look on Easterseals customers' faces once they are dressed and ready to walk the runway.

Which element of Easterseals do you think deserves more attention?

JC: One of Easterseals' biggest goals is to not only help customers live a full life, but an independent life, whatever that may look like for them. Maybe it's living outside the family home, creating art, going to school, or helping them find a job. Easterseals provides a support system to the families and individuals they serve, and their goal is to empower people with disabilities and their families. Simple things that you and I might take for granted are a big win for many clients and their families.

EY: Easterseals provides services to people of all ages. From birth to adulthood, they offer programs to help people with disabilities achieve their highest level of independence. One hundred percent of the dollars received through fundraising stay in Arkansas.

Unlike other shows, fashion isn't really the star of this event, although it still features some of the latest looks of the season. When shopping locally, what are your favorite stores for different occasions?

JC: I'm not a big shopper, but when I'm looking for something specific, my favorites in town are Pout, Athleta, Dillards, The Toggery, and Kristin Todd. Each of these stores serves a specific need and we are fortunate to have them here – and a few have donated their time and products to this event, which is greatly appreciated.

EY: I love shopping at all the local boutiques. It's difficult to choose just one.

Fashion event

April 2, 5:30 p.m. | Statehouse Convention Center

Info: easterseals.com/arkansas

