Sydney Sweeney looks stunning in a retro-inspired beige dress in NYC…after revealing her grandmothers were extras on Immaculate
Sydney Sweeney looked like she stepped out of another era in a classic beige dress with a long pleated A-line skirt.
The Anybody But You star, 26, paired this elegant dress with a capelet in a coordinating, warmer shade of beige.
The Washington state native wore white boots, a beige handbag and accessories with small gold earrings and black sunglasses for her cool retro look.
Her long blonde hair was straight and fell in loose waves around her shoulders.
The Euphoria actress lives in Los Angeles with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, 40, but she's in New York this week to rehearse for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live on March 2.
The Immaculate star hosts SNL this weekend with Kacey Musgraves, 35, as her musical guest.
In a fun new promotional clip from Saturday Night Live with series regular Michael Longfellow, the White Lotus star walks around the famous 8H studio, engrossed in the book in his hands, Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami.
The White Lotus star, 26, was dressed in a denim-on-denim look in the first promotional content for the upcoming episode.
The scene opens with the blonde beauty walking through the SNL set consumed by her book, when she bumps into Longfellow and dreamy, romantic music begins to play.
Viewers can hear Longfellow's inner thoughts as he gathers the courage to ask Sweeney out. But the moment is cut short when the exit cuts to Sweeney abruptly walking away.
Sydney currently stars in Madame Web and also appears in (and produces) the upcoming horror film Immaculate and she revealed that she cast both of her grandmothers in the film.
“I brought my grandmothers out,” Sweeney revealed on Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon on February 27.
“They had never been to Europe. My grandmother's dream was to go to Italy, she never left the country before, so I surprised them, took them there and let them be extras in the film.
Sweeney's grandmothers play two “little old nuns” who live in the same Italian convent as her character Cecilia on whom the upcoming film is centered.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress brought a bunch of photos of her grandmothers from the set of Immaculate to show Fallon and the audience.
Fallon loved a photo of one of Sydney's grandmothers in a nun's costume while smoking a cigarette.
“That’s my grandfather,” Sweeney said, pointing to the photo. “She’s iconic and she needed a smoke break between takes, so we went out and I had to capture how stunning she looked.”
Madame Web is currently in theaters. Immaculate opens March 22.
