Fashion Bible: I'm a gorpcore poseur and I'm not ashamed

Over the past two rainy days, with only the hood of my jacket to save me from the atmospheric river that descended on Claremont, I couldn't ignore my classmates' new stylistic additions: jackets. Arcteryx rain.

Not only has an irresistible and absorbing desire for these protective coats taken over me, but I am also amazed by the quantity of these coats I see in circulation around Claremont McKenna College (CMC).

The question I keep asking myself: Why does everyone suddenly need a super expensive jacket, designed for extreme weather, during Southern California's odd rainy week?

Now, of course, there's nothing wrong with being prepared and buying some rain-proof clothing (I wish I had).

My problem with this particular item is that the price of an Arcteryx jacket is over $300.

Is there really no good alternative that would protect you from soaking and Didn't it cost you an arm and a leg? Why was this specific model of rain jacket that Claremont students judged to be worth that kind of money?

These are questions that bothered me long before the winter storms and the Arcteryx craze.

If I could sum up the California fashion scene in one clothing brand, it would definitely be Patagonia. From simple logo t-shirts to down jackets, vests, backpacks and fleece sweaters; wherever you go in California, you're sure to spot one of these items, easily identifiable thanks to the inch-long Patagonia tag on the left chest pocket, especially in Silicon Valley, where our better brethren CMC budgets keep the Patagonia vest in the office stereotype alive.

Again, these items are not cheap. Most of them cost you at least $100.

Why are these two high-end luxury outdoor brands, Arcteryx and Patagonia, so successful with Claremont students, even when they are not used for their intended purpose, namely outdoor activities? air ?

This is where Gorpcore comes in. Gorpcore is used to describe the fashion trend of specialized outerwear worn as streetwear fashion. In other words, in everyday life. Gorpcore was first invented by Jason Chen in his article for The Cut which predicted the trend's rise in popularity in 2017. However, the trend didn't really catch on with the public until two or three years ago, even though Patagonia and Arcteryx had been around for decades at that time. From now on, the popularization of wearing jackets intended for skiing and pants intended for going to class is a new phenomenon.

To be clear, I have no problem with the brands themselves, their prices, or their mission. I'm not writing this to justify or criticize why gorpcore fashion costs a fortune. It's just a fact of capitalism. And I have no questions for the outdoor community and why they invest in these garments, because I'm sure they have a perfectly valid explanation based on functionality.

But why is gorpcore trending among students of all backgrounds?

This was my mindset until the Thanksgiving holiday, after which my opinions shifted in favor of gorpcore. What caused this sudden change, you may ask?

Well, as much as it pains me to say this, it was a trip to Seattle that sealed the deal.

When I landed in Washington, I felt like I was in a Patagonian utopia. It was completely inevitable. I made a few jokes about it to my friend who had hosted me in Seattle before heading to an Arcteryx store downtown the day I was leaving. I thought to myself: what better souvenir to commemorate this trip than the infamous Arc'teryx logo beanie?

And yes, I gave in and bought it. First as an ironic souvenir, which upon my return to Claremont, quickly became my ultimate accessory.

Even though the beanie was the perfect addition to my wardrobe, I felt like a fool and a traitor to my principles. To make matters worse, I'm wearing my new favorite patterned Patagonia fleece as I write this column.

But don't judge so quickly! Let me explain.

No, I don't ski. No, I don't climb. No, I don't go hiking. And when I camp, I sleep on an inflatable mattress in the trunk of my car. I can't claim to need these parts for their functionality, I'm a poser. And there's nothing wrong with that.

When I buy, I use three main criteria in my decision-making process: fit, design and price.

If the item I'm considering purchasing meets these criteria, then I go for it. And my hat and fleece not only meet those standards, but excel at them. So why shouldn't I rock them?

We are all vulnerable to the micro-trends that circulate on social media and in pop culture and even I, a style columnist who is supposed to have a personal, well-defined sense of style, am not immune to these fads.

I was forced to buy Patagonia and Arcteryx. And I do not regret it.

But let's be clear: The dollar amount I paid for these items is nowhere near the price of an Arcteryx rain jacket. You won't catch me in one of these, dead or alive.

All of this is to ask you to embrace your gorpcore poseur identity if you feel like it. You don't have to climb Mount Everest to wear a hat with a cool design. And these items don't need to break the bank, avoid outerwear and stick to accessories, or grab them from resale sites like Depop or eBay.

But if you're spending hundreds of dollars on a jacket that you'll likely wear several times a year simply because of the logo on your chest, maybe consider climbing a real mountain to justify your purchase.

