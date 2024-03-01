



LLast Friday, Los Angeles-based brand Reformation, best known for its silky, floral dresses, revealed an image of an upcoming workwear collection. Photos on Instagram showed a woman with her back turned to the camera, wearing a black pencil skirt, white shirt and pointed heels in an office overlooking the city skyline. We give you the power. With the help of a friend, read the cryptic caption. Fast forward to Monday and this friend was outed as Monica Lewinsky. In the images, the writer and activist wears various pieces from the collectionincluding an cream pantsuit (from 298; $278), a belted leather trench coat (798; $798) and cherry red flared mid-length skirt with a matching sleeveless top (298). But the campaign is not limited to great silhouettes. With just eight months until the U.S. presidential election, Reformation has partnered with Vote.org, a nonpartisan organization that helps register voters to vote. The Reformation homepage now has a voting centercontaining information on how to vote, and the brand is also donating all profits from a 78 ($78)sweatshirt emblazoned with the words You Have the Power for the non-profit organization. Monica Lewinsky in the Reformations workwear campaign. Photography: Zoey Grossman Our voice is our power, Lewinsky said in a statement released by the brand. It's quite simple: voting is using our voice to be heard and it is the most defining and powerful aspect of democracy. Voting is always important, but the stakes are particularly high this year, with voter frustration and apathy threatening to significantly impact turnout. In the past, many fashion brands have distanced themselves from politics, fearing it would alienate shoppers. But in recent years, they have had to change tactics to capture the attention of an increasingly politically engaged clientele. A study carried out in 2020 by Business Vogue found that more than half of Teen Vogue readers supported campaigns to encourage voting, while 61% of readers believed fashion and beauty brands have a duty to tackle social issues. The next American presidential election will be crucial for young people born between the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2010s: 40.8 million of them now have the right to vote. For those wondering if Lewinsky, 50, resonates with today's youth, take a quick look through the comments section at Reforms Instagram page with statements such as Chills. Yelling. Death and many users calling his mother suggest this is the case. Many reference it TedTalk on Online Shame which has racked up over 21 million views. ignore past newsletter promotion Register for Fashion Statement Style, with content: what's really trending this week, a round-up of the best fashion journalism, and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Over the coming months, we expect to see more brands engage with politics, but with a cautious focus on voter apathy rather than support for a specific candidate. As the 2020 US elections approach, luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue has implemented voting registration at its New York flagship store, Ralph Lauren has declared Election Day a national holiday. company-wide and Crocs launched a Vote shoe charm. As Paris Fashion Week kicks off, could we see another Vote sweatshirt similar to the one Nicolas Ghesquire sent on Louis Vuitton spring-summer 2021 show? Or could Lewinsky be a new front-runner? Watch this place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2024/feb/27/fashion-statement-reformation-workwear-us-presidential-monica-lewinsky

