The Row FW24 PFW Show No Social Media Policy





At The Row's recent Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, the brand asked attendees to “please…refrain from screenshotting or sharing any content during your experience.” The lucky guests at the show could probably tell you that the show was ethereal and impressive, as always. But for those who were looking forward to attendees' post-show social media recaps, they were sorely disappointed when they realized there was a no phone and no social media policy. In this day and age where social media presence is of the utmost importance, The Row prove time and time again that they are in their own lane. Going against the grain of what typical luxury brands would do to stay relevant, The Row is doing the exact opposite. While most luxury houses tend to use social media to immediately share their latest collections to generate buzz and expand their reach, The Row continues to go viral even a day after the show and without any social noise . By asking participants not to record or post the experience, they effectively created a sense of suspense and anticipation. On top of that, onlookers discussing the social media ban policy generated their own kind of buzz, cementing The Row as the queen of what Marketing 101 would teach you about word of mouth. The Row awaits you at the Presentation of the Winter 2024 Collection on Wednesday February 28 at 12 p.m. We ask that you please refrain from screenshotting or sharing any content during your experience. Oh. All right. – Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 28, 2024 The brand has the industry in a chokehold, as those outside of the lucky few in attendance at the show eagerly await what the Olsen twins have in store for the new season. As the trend toward understated luxury has become more evident over the past couple of seasons, The Row is often part of the conversation. VogueIt is Hannah Jackson asked the question: “Is The Row's no social media policy the ultimate act of quiet luxury?” Noting the practicality of embracing the instant sharing that comes with social media, Jackson also poses another perspective: Posting a coveted show like The Row's FW24 on social media is grounds for influence. In fact, one can imagine that the lack of social media makes the brand even more exclusive. The idea that only a select few got to experience the new collection first-hand while the masses have to wait a considerable amount of time before getting the chance to experience it for themselves, gives The Row a cliché and d exclusivity different from the others. luxury brands presented during the same week. Echoing VogueThe Row's message is perhaps quite clear and simple: those seeking validation from social media have no place at the show. Basically, The Row made its mark in the industry as the “IYKYK” brand. Notorious for its high prices for classic wardrobe essentials that outrage the average consumer, The Row owes no explanation to the general public for its US$600 t-shirts. The brand caters to those who understand craftsmanship, premium quality and tailoring – an exclusive group of individuals, both wealthy and lovers of luxury fashion. The Row's choice not to use social media also made the fashion industry nostalgic for the traditional runway experience, while inadvertently reflecting the brand's encouragement to live in the moment. While The Row hides its latest collection, fans of the brand will just have to wait a little longer, effectively held in their stranglehold.

