Fashion
Miss Louise Prom Closet and Special Occasion Rental Missing 60 Dresses
BRIDGEWATER Julie Costa opened its doors Wardrobe rental and special occasions Miss Louise to provide women with an economical dress rental option for proms, weddings and more. But more than 60 rented dresses were not returned, forcing Costa to readjust its business plan.
“It's been a learning experience. If it wasn't a learning experience, it means I'm not progressing. It helped me realize what I need to do moving forward . Business is one of my passions and I am happy and proud of how far I have come,” Costa said in a telephone interview.
THE business previously allowed customers to pay for rental with two options, cash or Venmo, which included a signed rental agreement and a text message reminder.
But many customers completely ignored Costa's requests to return the dresses and, without a credit card on file, she was unable to charge them for the loss.
“Maybe they're embarrassed, but I understand that life happens. I don't have late fees, I just want the dresses back,” Costa said. “I'm not going to close my business over a few missing dresses, but that's the principle of it all”
Recently, the company gained a lot of attention on social media when a viral post urged customers to return any dresses they might have.
How a Viral Facebook Post Helped the Business
Since the Facebook post, a handful of customers have returned dresses, which pleased Costa, but dozens of dresses are still missing.
Several people also made donations and shared their love and support for the company through the post, which had 500 shares.
More:Brockton native opens handmade gift business inspired by teacher who fueled her dreams
“A lot of people came by and donated dresses to help restock, and I'm very grateful for the community's support,” Costa said.
What holds young people back business owner is knowing that she is making a difference in the community despite the problems that come with it.
Parents come to the store and say, “If it wasn't for this store, I wouldn't be able to do this,” and that seems incredible to me. It’s an honor to help,” Costa said.
A single father of two told him what a difference the store was making.
“He came up to me and said, 'I recently got laid off and I didn't know what I was going to do. I thought I was going to spend hundreds, but I left here with two happy girls with dresses for both for $100,” Costa said.
How politics has changed
There is no place in New England where you can rent an entire prom dress, shoes and accessories for less than $70, and the company has no plans to change prices due to flights. Costa also offers free rentals to girls in need.
As for the future of the business, Costa said she is tweaking the signed rental agreement, adding late fees and asking for the customer's contact information and home address. If the dresses are not returned on time – Costa currently gives five weeks to return items – she will send a reminder letter and, if she still does not respond, she will take criminal action as theft is theft.
“It's not a get-rich business; it's more of a deep feeling, it's more of a service, and I love what I do,” Costa said.
Do you have a dress to return?
If you have a dress to return or know someone who does, please return it toMiss Louise's Prom Closetand special occasion rentals at 47 Broad St., Suite 101, Bridgewater. Costa won't ask any questions, she just wants to get the missing dresses back so she can continue helping others.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.enterprisenews.com/story/business/2024/03/01/miss-louise-prom-closet-rental-shop-bridgewater-prom-wedding-dress-rentals/72685140007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Miss Louise Prom Closet and Special Occasion Rental Missing 60 Dresses
- Pakistan's newly elected assembly meets amid pro-Imran Khan protests
- Reviews | The Oscars give Hollywood a chance to celebrate. After that? It's sinister.
- Google removes popular Indian marriage app from store due to fee violation
- Heart disease that doctors most often overlook in women
- Increase digital connectivity at IKN
- Game of Thrones actor Staz Nair to star in Bradford-based drama Virdee
- Photos: Century/John Marshall, Lakeville South boys hockey Section 1, Class 2A Championship on February 29, 2024 – Post Bulletin
- The Row FW24 PFW Show No Social Media Policy
- Canada expands antitrust investigation into Google's advertising business The Register
- UN Human Rights Council 55: United Kingdom Statement on Afghanistan
- Why the Global South should be wary of Xi Jinping’s attempt to become its “champion”