BRIDGEWATER Julie Costa opened its doors Wardrobe rental and special occasions Miss Louise to provide women with an economical dress rental option for proms, weddings and more. But more than 60 rented dresses were not returned, forcing Costa to readjust its business plan.

“It's been a learning experience. If it wasn't a learning experience, it means I'm not progressing. It helped me realize what I need to do moving forward . Business is one of my passions and I am happy and proud of how far I have come,” Costa said in a telephone interview.

THE business previously allowed customers to pay for rental with two options, cash or Venmo, which included a signed rental agreement and a text message reminder.

But many customers completely ignored Costa's requests to return the dresses and, without a credit card on file, she was unable to charge them for the loss.

“Maybe they're embarrassed, but I understand that life happens. I don't have late fees, I just want the dresses back,” Costa said. “I'm not going to close my business over a few missing dresses, but that's the principle of it all”

Recently, the company gained a lot of attention on social media when a viral post urged customers to return any dresses they might have.

How a Viral Facebook Post Helped the Business

Since the Facebook post, a handful of customers have returned dresses, which pleased Costa, but dozens of dresses are still missing.

Several people also made donations and shared their love and support for the company through the post, which had 500 shares.

“A lot of people came by and donated dresses to help restock, and I'm very grateful for the community's support,” Costa said.

What holds young people back business owner is knowing that she is making a difference in the community despite the problems that come with it.

Parents come to the store and say, “If it wasn't for this store, I wouldn't be able to do this,” and that seems incredible to me. It’s an honor to help,” Costa said.

A single father of two told him what a difference the store was making.

“He came up to me and said, 'I recently got laid off and I didn't know what I was going to do. I thought I was going to spend hundreds, but I left here with two happy girls with dresses for both for $100,” Costa said.

How politics has changed

There is no place in New England where you can rent an entire prom dress, shoes and accessories for less than $70, and the company has no plans to change prices due to flights. Costa also offers free rentals to girls in need.

As for the future of the business, Costa said she is tweaking the signed rental agreement, adding late fees and asking for the customer's contact information and home address. If the dresses are not returned on time – Costa currently gives five weeks to return items – she will send a reminder letter and, if she still does not respond, she will take criminal action as theft is theft.

“It's not a get-rich business; it's more of a deep feeling, it's more of a service, and I love what I do,” Costa said.

Do you have a dress to return?

If you have a dress to return or know someone who does, please return it toMiss Louise's Prom Closetand special occasion rentals at 47 Broad St., Suite 101, Bridgewater. Costa won't ask any questions, she just wants to get the missing dresses back so she can continue helping others.