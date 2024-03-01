Fashion
Chuck's Big Adventure: Southern Fashion
Shopping for men's fashion in this great city was fun, but it was also important because Charleston wants to continue to lead the way in many parts of the South.
CHARLESTON, SC Full disclosure: Although I grew up in the northern suburbs of Chicago, my parents were from Mississippi and Alabama. My accent as a child was Chicago, but Mom and Dad had a soft, almost gentle Southern accent.
My great-grandfather, WO Wood, was a true Southern gentleman, involved in the community, the local school board and his Baptist church. He also dressed the part, with white shirts, ties, suits and seersucker pants.
My God, how times have changed.
The new southern gentleman has a different look, colorful, edgy and distinctly southern. Charleston is a center for dressing the Southern man. Several men's stores are on legendary King Streetfrom the historic Ben Silver store to establishments like Mr. Dumas and sonsa staple of this well-dressed city since 1917.
Clark Hickerson has been selling clothes at Mr. Dumas for years to customers who want to maintain their Southern look.
“You know, there are a few basics that every Southern gentleman likes to have: a navy blazer, a seersucker suit,” Hickerson said. “I would say the biggest thing that has remained constant is that the South loves color. They want a colorful sport coat.”
Some of Clark's clients have a second home in Charleston or vacation there. They might be in, say, Ohio, but they contact Clark to send them pictures of new Southern-style clothes and they order them over the phone.
How do you stay well dressed while adapting to Charleston's notorious summer heat?
“You know, wool, silk and linen breathe a lot better. They're not as heavy as people generally believe,” Hickerson said. “Let's say you're a gentleman who's been buying his clothes here for years. He gets the same thing. It's a tricky situation. Instead of a navy blazer, you know, a blue coat that's maybe a a little brighter.”
Hickerson had me try on several jackets, and believe me, they were NOT your standard navy blazers with gold buttons. There were seersucker jackets, but they were different. They were light gray, not the standard blue and white.
The two jackets I liked best didn't look like Indiana at all and were very much in keeping with the idea of the South and color. A pink-checked Canali jacket provided a big response.
“When we go to New York and Chicago to shop, you know we're always looking for a wild Dumas coat, with lots of color,” Hickerson said. “I remember when we saw this suit, we knew we were going to reserve it. Overall, it's a statement coat. Overall, we're about 90 percent sport coats.”
I loved the jackets, especially a bright blue and white sport coat that you'll see in our Chuck's Big Adventure video stories. M. Dumas et Fils gave us a unique look. I probably wouldn't wear these jackets on the streets of Indy, but I felt right at home in Charleston with these attention-grabbing designs.
Did I mention it’s hot in Charleston?
South Ruetz is a relatively new store downtown that takes the hat game to a whole new level. Here you choose the type of hat you like, add embellishments and go out feeling like you can handle the hottest days in style.
There are four different styles of hats, with pricing starting at $165. My hat was delicately burned on the sides and had a feather, a pin, and even a map stuck in the side.
Laura Voth, owner of Southern Ruetz, said the building they are in once housed a law office, but now houses hat artists.
“We're seeing a lot more people coming in and wanting that modern southern gentleman style. We can definitely achieve that in all the colors we offer. We can remodel some of those styles as well,” Voth said.
My hat was definitely a fedora but with a more modern look. I worked with her to make sure the hat fit perfectly and enjoyed the experience. The store also offers a women's line, popular with tourists and cruise passengers taking an excursion from the nearby port of Charleston.
To top it off we added a bow tie but not your standard bow ties.
Brackish is a company known throughout the world. The ties, seen on Hollywood red carpets and on the streets of Charleston, are unique because they are made from bird feathers.
Jeff Plotner and his college buddy Ben Ross co-founded the company in 2012 and have seen huge success.
“A lot of blood, sweat and tears. We lobbied a lot of contacts to get out there, talking to everyone we could,” Plotner said. “We've had a lot of great celebrity placements. Bill Murray wore one of our bow ties to the Oscars early on, and it helped elevate our brand. They're works of art, but they're also functional We get them from everywhere, mainly from sustainably sourced farms and it is important to us to ensure that no birds are harmed because of their feathers.
These bow ties are not a new thing, they are a luxury item with customers all over the world. Brackish has retail outlets but also sells online.
“I think with anything you see on a Brackish piece, you're going to see the attention to detail, you're going to see the quality, but then you really want it to be personal to you. What makes you really speak? Which feathers speak to you? What colors speak to you?” said Plotner.
Plotner and I picked out a nice tie to go with my pink blazer from M. Dumas and Sons and my hat from Southern Reutz.
Brackish has around 500 retailers and, of course, online. They wanted to keep the business in Charleston to maintain the family feel, and that's certainly the case. Visiting the production area felt like lots of friends were creating art and having fun.
