The vintage of the year 2000, the aesthetic path of “old money”

If, like me, you remember when 1999, 2000, and 2001 were considered the distant future, you may be amused to learn that clothing from that era is now considered vintage.

Uh seriously?

Are we not rushing things a little?

I'm (sadly) old enough to remember when antique items were 100 years old (or more) and vintage items were at least 40 years old.

Today, everything not born yesterday is vintage and anyone who knows how to use a rotary phone is ready for hospice care.

If you're interested, I know all about this vintage thing, because it's time, once again, for my annual MEN'S spring fashion forecast.

Although women can also read it.

I type this every year with my bony, arthritic, antique fingers because I want you to know what's going on in the often overlooked world of men's fashion.

I do this so you have just enough time to shop, try things on, decide they're too expensive, and continue to wear the same cheap, ill-fitting, grease-stained rags you wore last year .

I also do this because I care. And because I have nothing else to write.

As an award-winning journalist, investigative journalist and style icon, I spend 15-20 minutes each year studying men's fashion trends online and on YouTube, while furiously taking notes, eating chips and playing with my dog.

As usual, I'd like to start this year's tutorial by sharing some cool-sounding 2024 trend terms that you can categorize for future reference.

These terms, picked up from men's magazine covers, include: Casual elegance! Classic streetwear mashups! The return of western clothing! The aesthetic of old money! 90s minimalism!

And yes, Y2K Vintage.

This is where things get interesting, since Y2K vintage is everything '90s minimalism wasn't.

The latter is in a tonic tone, expensive in appearance and without frills. The first is loud, logo-centric, and futuristic, a style popular today with GenZ kids who think things from 25 years ago are futuristic. And vintage.

Apparently, chunky sneakers from the Y2K era are also making a comeback. Unfortunately, I have no idea what 2000-era chunky sneakers are, since I still wear the Nikes I bought in 1983.

Who cares anyway?

Watching a long YouTube video about suits, jackets, vests, coats, etc. of Old Money spring fashion, I read a comment from a viewer who said: I received a jacket that I wear to funerals and interviews. And a bow tie. That's all I need.

Is he a real man or something?

As you probably know, the main purpose of fashion is to inspire you to buy new things and get rid of older styles that most people are tired of looking at.

(There was a time, believe it or not, when men wore flowered bell bottoms and women found them sexy. Nowadays, not so much.)

My main rule of thumb when it comes to style cues is to look at famous, handsome, younger men and take note of what they wear. I'm talking about actors like Austin Butler, racing driver Lewis Hamilton, football star Jude Bellingham, etc.

They are attractive. Famous. Rich. And elegant.

Trust me: When handsome Austin Butler is on the red carpet in pointy dress shoes and a purple flower brooch on his lapel, people pay attention.

They want pointed patent dress shoes and purple flower brooches.

I'll have what he's got!

Mind you, no one ever said: I want to wear what that little, fat, ugly guy is wearing.

It's just common sense.

Now that The Bear has made Jeremy Allen White a scruffy sex symbol, everyone wants to dress like him too. Unfortunately for the fashion industry, white is rarely seen in anything other than sweaty white t-shirts and stained black jeans.

In his new print ads for Calvin Klein, all White wears is underwear! (No shirt. No socks. No brooch.)

Is haute couture back? Yes, especially if you can pair your expensive new suit with a contrasting chic accessory, like a trucker cap or a sexy prison tattoo climbing up the side of your neck.

Many tattoo artists learned the art of tattooing in prison. If you can't find one, you can always block off a few gas stations and cross your fingers.

Also IN: cropped shirts, graphic beanies, baggy cargo pants, ribbed sweaters and lots of sunglasses.

This all suits me. My only notable NO WAY is the suit consisting of a jacket, tie and egads! short pants.

In January, GQ magazine featured photo after photo of men wearing short pants.

Short pants with work outfit.

Cropped pants with oversized linen shirts.

Cropped pants with irregular cut animal print tops.

The model in the latter outfit looked like an extra from The Flintstones. But strangely, I kind of liked the look of it.

Part avant-garde, part caveman.

Year 2000 BC