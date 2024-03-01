Connect with us

The 6 best fashion trends for fall 2024, according to the shows

I know it's the middle of winter, but I have to admit that fall is the best time of year to get dressed. Yes, spring and summer have their perks, mainly because they're peak season for ultra-cute (yet affordable) wedding guest dresses and swimsuits. And sure, shedding all those heavy layers in favor of something more appropriate for days with a forecast of 75 and sunny is great, but I bet the best fall 2024 fashion trends will have you thinking otherwise.

Not convinced yet? Scroll down to see the biggest trends my fellow ELLE editors and I saw on the Fall/Winter 2024 shows. And if you want to add any to your 2024 fashion trend collection, you can also buy now.

Swollen

fall 2024 fashion trends

Think mafia lady style and faux fur coats are just a trend right now? You may want to reconsider. We've spotted big, fluffy coats and other ready-to-wear items across the globe, with standout styles from 16Arlington, Bottega Veneta, David Koma, Simone Rocha, Marni and Sandy Liang, to name a few 'a handful. Maybe you want something neutral, but if you're feeling runway inspired, opt for a pretty pastel shade for a more playful touch.

Saint Tropz long-sleeved jacket

Unreal Fur Long Sleeve Jacket Saint Tropz

Faux fox mini skirt

Vivetta faux fox mini skirt

Averie faux fur coat

Fashionable faux fur coat Averie

Luxury leather

a person wearing a coat and sunglasses

If you ask me, leather weather is an all-season affair, but there's nothing better than fall to break out those windproof pieces. Whether you want something that screams cool street style like the pieces spotted at GCDS, Ludovic de Saint Sernan and Luar, or something more polished and sophisticated, like at Proenza Schouler and Brandon Maxwell, there's undoubtedly a style for you. .

Black Oversized Leather Jacket

Remain Black Oversized Leather Jacket

Hayes faux leather mid-length skirt

Steve Madden Hayes – Faux Leather Midi Skirt

On sale

Relaxed fit faux leather blazer

Levis Relaxed Fit Faux Leather Blazer

Now 12% off

Retro Woman

fashion trends fall 2024 leather

Get ready to see some pretty, neat and proper pieces reminiscent of the 1960s this fall. We've seen feminine, fitted basics at shows from the likes of Prada, Tommy Hilfiger, Erdem, Michael Kors and Jil Sander, among many other shows this season. In other words, tweed, twill and wool will become mainstays of your sartorial language, guaranteed.

Personalized Flower Short Sleeve

Lingua Franca Personalized Flower Short Sleeve

Isabella cotton rain skirt

Boden Isabella Cotton Rain Skirt

The Béa jacket

Hill House The Bea jacket

Now 20% off

Total transparency

fall 2024 fashion trends

Some trends come and go, and others become so popular that they become classics. Transparent materials are one of those trends that have become must-haves, and it doesn't bother me at all. This time around, we see it in the form of button-down shirts at Christian Cowan, dresses at Gucci, and skirts at Michael Kors and Fendi.

Misty dress

Sheer Mesh Button-Down Shirt

Verdusa Sheer Mesh Button-Down Shirt

Selene transparent gathered long skirt

Light Before Dark – Selene Ruched Sheer Maxi Skirt

Ultra-high necklines

fashion trends fall 2024 stand-up collar

It looks like designers are gearing up to give the world a little extra protection this fall in the form of ultra-high, boxy turtleneck sweaters and snoods. I was delighted to see them for the first time at the Proenza Schouler show, then at Bevza, Acne Studios and Balmain. Other brands creating fashionable necklines include Khaite, Ferragamo and Helmut Lang, which assures me that this is a comfortable trend worth the investment.

Black Park Slope

Dudley Stephens Black Park Slope

Sweater No67 Dark Mist

Babaa Jumper No67 Dark Mist

Essex Coat

Wrap

fashion trends fall 2024 scarves

This trend isn't necessarily new for the colder months of the year, but that doesn't mean it's any less important and given that I saw it at Copenhagen Fashion Week, I'm starting to think that everyone needs a little more comfort during the fall/winter 2024 season. Lenny Kravitz and his oversized scarf might not always be on the mood board for cute and comfy outfits, but looks from Ferragamo, Del Core, Alberta Ferretti, Jason Wu and Christian Siriano might be. So, do yourself a favor and grab a stylish, oversized scarf or cape to start wearing now, while the temperatures are still low.

Cashmere triangular scarf

Tteme Cashmere Triangle Scarf

On sale

Large scarf

SUNDSGT Large Scarf

Now 11% off

Wool-blend cape

